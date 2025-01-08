Seth Meyers Worries He’ll Be Doing ‘Late Night’ Naked by the End of 2nd Trump Term | Video

Seth Meyers ditched the typical late night hosting attire of a suit years ago but, as Donald Trump gears up to begin his second term, the NBC host is getting worried that he’ll soon be hosting the show in the nude.

Returning from his holiday hiatus on Tuesday night, Meyers mourned having to throw out an entire “A Closer Look” segment that his team had already written, because Trump said so many “insane” things during his Tuesday press conference.

Among those things? Wayne Gretzky should run for Prime Minister in Canada, special counsel Jack Smith “executes” people, and that Trump plans to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

“My man is in mid-season form already!” Meyers marveled. “This brings us to a segment called, ‘I Can’t Believe We’re F–king Doing This Again.’”

Meyers then grieved the loss of the Biden administration purely from a content standpoint, joking that there was “never any late-breaking news midday.”

“By the way, this already happened, almost exactly eight years ago, when I had to shred the script for ‘A Closer Look’ after Trump’s first press conference as president, which was similarly insane. I can’t believe we’re doing this all over again! Except, you know, this time I’m not wearing a suit. Hell, if things keep going this way, by the end of Trump’s term, I won’t be wearing any clothes at all.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.