Lindsey Graham has been a South Carolina senator for 20 years now, but Seth Meyers thinks he “might’ve missed” his true calling: being a televangelist.

The “Late Night” host reached that conclusion on Thursday after Graham spent the last week of TV appearances begging viewers to send Donald Trump money for his growing legal fees.

On Tuesday, the twice-impeached former president was arraigned on 34 counts of felony business record falsification, and still has several other investigations into him happening in other states. In the days following Trump surrendering himself in New York City, Graham has indeed appeared on Fox News multiple times, sometimes on the verge of tears, begging people to send the former president money.

“Please help President Trump,” Graham said in one plea. “If you can afford five or 10 bucks, if you can’t afford $1, fine, just pray. Pray for this country, pray for this president, and if you got any money to give, give it. Lindseygraham.com — it doesn’t go to me, it goes to helping this president.”

“I think Lindsey Graham might’ve missed his calling as a televangelist,” Meyers mocked. “Because, he’s got the most important part down. ‘God — in this case, Donald Trump — needs more money, but you can send it to me and I’ll make sure he gets it!'”

Of course, Meyers couldn’t help but point out the irony in Graham begging for money on behalf of Trump, considering Graham himself was at one point among his many critics. Following the attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6, Graham pointedly broke from Trump, publicly declaring, “Count me out.” Apparently he’s back in.

But the biggest issue the “Late Night” host had is the fact that Trump has loudly and regularly bragged about his wealth.

“My skin crawls hearing Lindsey Graham ask for five or 10 bucks for a self-proclaimed billionaire’s legal fees,” Meyers said, before jumping into his Graham impression. “‘For less than the price of a cup of coffee a day, you can keep this man where he belongs: in the window seat of his own private plane and knee deep in adult film stars. It’s what Jesus would’ve wanted!'”

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.