President Biden once again chose an odd time to announce major news this week, when he revealed a massive student loan debt reduction plan during the solar eclipse. Seth Meyers has a guess at when the president will make his next major reveal.

Meyers kicked off his “Late Night” monologue with the news on Tuesday night, ribbing Biden for doing it “in typical Democratic fashion” — at a time when no one anywhere is really paying attention.

“He did it during the eclipse. When are you gonna announce universal healthcare, 11:59 on New Years Eve?” Meyers joked.

Of course, this isn’t the first time President Biden has picked an unexpected moment to announce major news. In fact, the last time was just a few weeks ago, and Seth Meyers was actually present for it, much to the host’s embarrassment.

Following President Biden’s interview on “Late Night” in February, he and Meyers went and got ice cream together. While there, Biden revealed that he’s optimistic about seeing a ceasefire in Gaza within the week.

What ensued was chaos, with right-wing media figures raking the president for delivering major news with ice cream in hand (though they were more mad that Biden even got ice cream at all, because apparently, adults shouldn’t be allowed to do that). That said, Meyers was also not overly pleased with the timing.

“How about a minute to put down my cone, dude?” Meyers joked the next day.

In the following episode, Meyers devoted his entire “A Closer Look” segment to the moment, joking that “Never before in my life has the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ music been louder in my head than during this moment.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.