Seth Meyers typically takes a closer look at the news on his show, but this week, he himself was in the news, after a now-viral trip to an ice cream shop with President Biden. And according to the NBC host, he definitely heard the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme in his head while everything went down.

In case you missed it, the president stopped by “Late Night” on Monday as a guest alongside Amy Poehler, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the show. After they finished taping, he and Meyers went and got ice cream together.

While there, Biden revealed that he’s optimistic about seeing a ceasefire in Gaza within the week. After poking fun at the situation on Tuesday night, Meyers devoted his entire “A Closer Look” segment to it on Wednesday. And more than anyone else, he was a little peeved at the cameraperson who made sure he was in the now-viral shot.

“Seriously, cameraman, you didn’t want to help a brother out and frame the shot a little tighter?” Meyers said. “Never before in my life has the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ music been louder in my head than during this moment.”

As the segment continued, Meyers went into deep detail about how excruciating the moment was for him, but pointed out that there was really nothing he could do to salvage it.

“You might say ‘Why didn’t you look where the camera was pointing?’ I couldn’t get caught lookin’ into the lens!” Meyers joked. “I already felt like I was in an episode of ‘Curb’ and ‘Veep,’ I didn’t wanna do a Jim Halpert look into the camera too.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.