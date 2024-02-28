Following President Biden’s interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday, he and Meyers went and got ice cream together. While there, Biden revealed that he’s optimistic about seeing a ceasefire in Gaza within the week, but Seth Meyers isn’t overly pleased about the timing of that announcement.

“My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close,” Biden told reporters during the snack stop. “We’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday, we’ll have a ceasefire.”

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host poked fun at the fact that Biden chose that particular time and place to make a major statement, fully feeling how “awkward” it was.

“How about a minute to put down my cone, dude?” Meyers joked. “This is like when Obama announced we got Bin Laden just as someone put out the pie.”

At that, a graphic created by the “Late Night” team flashed on screen, showing a flannel-clad Meyers superimposed next to former president Obama, holding, you guessed it, a slice of pie.

During his interview on Monday night, Biden touted his excitement for the “possibilities” ahead, and addressed voters’ concerns about his age by arguing that the real concern is “how old your ideas are.”

“Look, I mean, [Trump] is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade, he wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are — 50, 60 years, they’ve been solid American positions,” Biden said. “And I really mean this sincerely, I think it’s about the future.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.