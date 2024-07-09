Seth Meyers Roasts Biden’s ‘More Sleep Plan’ to Calm Fitness Concerns | Video

President Biden apparently has a plan to calm voters’ fears about his age and mental acuity, and it involves getting more sleep. But, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers definitely doesn’t think that’s the move the Biden campaign should promise.

After two weeks on vacation, Meyers used the end of Monday night’s “A Closer Look” segment to weigh in on the President’s performance at the debate against convicted felon and fellow presidential hopeful Donald Trump, belatedly. Meyers was decidedly unimpressed, and mourned that Biden couldn’t step up to the plate.

But the late night host took bigger issue with ABC’s report that Biden told Democratic governors on a recent call that he simply needs to work fewer hours, get more sleep and possibly end events at 8 p.m.

“Are you hoping we’ll forget he’s 81 if you treat him like he’s five and a half?” Meyers said with a laugh. “Dr. Jill can interrupt mid-debate and say ‘I’m sorry, this is my fault, I let him stay up until nine to watch ‘Cars 2.””

The biggest disappointment for Meyers though, was Biden’s response to how he’d feel if Trump wins in November, and all the horrible things Trump’s promised to do or has reportedly planned for actually happen. To that, the president simply said that, as long as he knows he gave his all to the race, that’s what matters.

Meyers was blunt in his response to that: “No!”

“If you truly believe American democracy is at stake, and it is, then you have to act like it,” he said. “You can’t claim to be the last bulwark against fascism, and also have a more sleep plan. If you think this is serious, you need to act like it’s serious.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.