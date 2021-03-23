‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Pushes Back Release Date as Part of Massive Disney Shuffle

Disney has pushed back the release date of Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” two months to Sept. 3, 2021, the studio announced Tuesday as part of a massive shuffle.

The film was previously set for release on July 9, 2021, the date now occupied by “Black Widow.”

Disney also moved release dates for films like “Free Guy,” which will open on Aug. 13, 2021, and “The King’s Man,” which will release on Dec. 22, 2021. Additionally, “Deep Water” will debut on Jan. 14, 2022 and “Death on the Nile” will be released on Feb. 11, 2022.

'Black Widow' Moves to July, Will Be Released in Theaters and Disney+ Simultaneously

Tuesday’s barrage of announcements also included the new date for “Black Widow,” which has been pushed from May 7 to July 9, 2021, and will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. The home release format — dubbed Premier Access by the company — is the same one Disney is using for its animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which was released on March 6.

Disney also announced on Tuesday that Emma Stone’s “Cruella” will open in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, while the animated Pixar film “Luca” will now debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 18.

Marvel Comics’ original Shang-Chi character is a Chinese-American superhero. In the comics, he is an extraordinary master of numerous unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchaku and jian. Shang-Chi first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 (December 1973) by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin.