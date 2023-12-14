Shawn Levy is staying in the Ryan Reynolds business, as the filmmaker has been tapped to direct the untitled heist movie that recently sparked a bidding war and ultimately landed at Netflix, TheWrap can confirm.

This will be the fourth feature Levy has made with Reynolds, following “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project” and the upcoming third “Deadpool” film, slated for release in 2024.

The untitled heist flick is written by Dana Fox (“Cruella”), but plot details are being kept under wraps, with Netflix merely describing it as a “high-concept ensemble action comedy film.”

Levy will also join the movie as a producer via his 21 Laps, joining a producing team that includes Reynolds, via Maximum Effort, and Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon through Genre Films. Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau of Maximum Effort are also producing. Molly Milstein and Margy Love are executive producers.

Levy and Reynolds have had a fruitful partnership, churning out high concept, low calorie crowd pleasers with “Free Guy,” which brought in over $300 million worldwide, and “The Adam Project,” which debuted to the third-best opening weekend ever for a Netflix film. Their highly anticipated “Deadpool” collab costars Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and will be released by Disney on July 26, 2024, after being paused due to the strikes.

Levy most recently directed the prestige miniseries “All the Light We Cannot See” for Netflix. He is also one of the producers of Netflix’s hugely popular “Stranger Things” and usually directs at least one episode a season.