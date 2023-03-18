shazam-fury-of-the-gods

Warner Bros.

‘Shazam 2’ Slides to Soft $30 Million Box Office Opening

by | March 18, 2023 @ 8:02 AM

”Fury of the Gods“ opens below projections and the $53.5 million opening of the DC film’s 2019 predecessor

Warner Bros./New Line/DC’s “Shazam!: Fury of the Gods” is off to a rocky start at the box office. After an opening day of $11.7 million from 4,071 theaters, the sequel to the 2019 superhero film starring Zachary Levi is projected for a $30 million opening weekend.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

