Celebrities and fans have started reacting to the death of iconic actress Shelley Duvall, who was best known for her role in “The Shining.” She was 75.

“When I was a boy, I went to the movies to see ‘Popeye’ with Robin Williams,” actor Wendell Pierce wrote in an X post on Thursday, sharing an anecdote about the first time he got to witness Duvall play the fictional character. “A wonderfully strange movie. The moment Shelley Duvall sang ‘He’s Large,’ I fell in love with Olive Oyl. A moment I cherish to this day as a part of my innocent youth. Today Shelley Duvall died and that little boy shed a tear for Olive Oyl with a heavy heart. RIP.”

The official Twitter account for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) also responded to the news of Duvall’s death, writing: “We’re saddened to learn that actor Shelley Duvall, known for films like ‘The Shining,’ ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘Nashville,’ has died at the age of 75. Duvall’s other credits included 1977 drama ‘3 Women,’ directed by Robert Altman, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA.”

A longtime friend and fan of Duvall’s also took to social media to open up about the actress’ life, impact and the relationship the two developed over the years.

“I’ve seen the news about Shelley Duvall. I’m doing OK,” close friend Sarah said in an X post. “Shelley was having difficulties with her health over the past few months and I visited with her often. I’ll always be grateful for the memories I created with her and that I was able to give her comfort and companionship.” The tweet was coupled with a photo of the pair together in a selfie.

As TheWrap previously reported, Duvall died Thursday at age 75 from diabetes complications. Duvall’s life partner Dan Gilroy confirmed the news in a statement to media. Duvall died while asleep in her Blanco, Texas, home.

Check out more tributes in Duvall’s honor, below:

Remembering SHELLEY DUVALL – who’s sadly passed away at the age of 75 – via an interview with Barry Norman in 1980 when she (very) diplomatically talked about what it was like working with the ‘meticulous’ Stanley Kubrick.



Shelley Duvall and Robert Altman's collaborative history isn't talked about in the same way as Scorsese-De Niro or Tarantino-Jackson, but it should be. RIP. pic.twitter.com/rRKww6VxeR — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) July 11, 2024

I’ve seen the news about Shelley Duvall. I’m doing ok. Shelley was having difficulties with her health over the past few months and I visited with her often. I’ll always be grateful for the memories I created with her and that I was able to give her comfort and companionship. pic.twitter.com/KT3Jc0vEG5 — sarah 🎀 (@sarahlovesthat) July 11, 2024

Farewell to the unforgettable, singular Shelley Duvall. pic.twitter.com/Kesn5feCHk — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) July 11, 2024

Shelley Duvall lit up the screen – every film she was in was brighter for her presence, and yet the industry (and life) were frequently so cruel to her. I'm sad she's died, but glad she was living a good life in her final years by all accounts. There won't be another like her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pvL73syje1 — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) July 11, 2024

Shelley Duvall probably wouldn’t have become a star today. And that’s all you really have to know to understand why this era of star making is flat. The “it” factor, how much the camera loves the performer, is no longer the primary prerequisite for stardom. pic.twitter.com/6Ja0xKZ4OH — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) July 11, 2024