Shelley Duvall’s Death Sparks Tributes From Her Peers: ‘I’ll Always Be Grateful for the Memories’

“The moment Shelley Duvall sang ‘He’s Large,’ I fell in love with Olive Oyl,” Wendell Pierce shares of the late “Popeye” star

The Shining
The Shining (CREDIT: Warner Bros.)

Celebrities and fans have started reacting to the death of iconic actress Shelley Duvall, who was best known for her role in “The Shining.” She was 75.

“When I was a boy, I went to the movies to see ‘Popeye’ with Robin Williams,” actor Wendell Pierce wrote in an X post on Thursday, sharing an anecdote about the first time he got to witness Duvall play the fictional character. “A wonderfully strange movie. The moment Shelley Duvall sang ‘He’s Large,’ I fell in love with Olive Oyl. A moment I cherish to this day as a part of my innocent youth. Today Shelley Duvall died and that little boy shed a tear for Olive Oyl with a heavy heart. RIP.”

The official Twitter account for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) also responded to the news of Duvall’s death, writing: “We’re saddened to learn that actor Shelley Duvall, known for films like ‘The Shining,’ ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘Nashville,’ has died at the age of 75. Duvall’s other credits included 1977 drama ‘3 Women,’ directed by Robert Altman, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA.”

A longtime friend and fan of Duvall’s also took to social media to open up about the actress’ life, impact and the relationship the two developed over the years.

Read Next
Razzie Awards Backtrack, Rescind Bruce Willis Award – and Shelley Duvall Nomination as Well

“I’ve seen the news about Shelley Duvall. I’m doing OK,” close friend Sarah said in an X post. “Shelley was having difficulties with her health over the past few months and I visited with her often. I’ll always be grateful for the memories I created with her and that I was able to give her comfort and companionship.” The tweet was coupled with a photo of the pair together in a selfie.

As TheWrap previously reported, Duvall died Thursday at age 75 from diabetes complications. Duvall’s life partner Dan Gilroy confirmed the news in a statement to media. Duvall died while asleep in her Blanco, Texas, home.

Check out more tributes in Duvall’s honor, below:

Shelley Duvall in "3 Women"
Read Next
Shelley Duvall, 'The Shining' Star and Favorite of Robert Altman, Dies at 75

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.