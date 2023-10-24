Shelley Zimmerman, David Wolkis Join Skydance Television

Skydance Television has added Shelley Zimmerman and David Wolkis to its executive team in an effort to strengthen its creative development and physical production teams.

Zimmerman will serve as executive vice president and head of development, while Wolkis will serve as senior vice president of physical production.

In her new role, Zimmerman will be responsible for sourcing material, developing and packaging projects, maintaining oversight of overall deals, and shepherding series through all phases of production. Meanwhile, Wolkis will help oversee physical production on Skydance Television’s slate of series, including production finance and post-production.

Zimmerman will report to Skydance Television president Matt Thunell, while Wolkis will report to Physical Production executive VPg Drew Brown.

Most recently, Zimmerman served as president of television for Kerry Ehrin’s (“The Morning Show” and “Bates Motel”) Bad Attitude Entertainment, where she ran development and production.

Prior to Bad Attitude, she served as executive vice president of the live-action studio for Awesomeness and Nickelodeon, where she produced the Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Trinkets” for Netflix and Hulu’s Emmy Award-nominated series “Pen15,” among others. Before Awesomeness, she worked at Warner Horizon as senior vice president of scripted programming, overseeing series including “Pretty Little Liars” on Freeform and TNT’s “Dallas.” Before that, she developed “Smallville,” “One Tree Hill,” and “What I Like Abot You” as president of television development at Tollin/Robbins Productions.

Meanwhile, Wolkis most recently served oversaw production of Annapurna Pictures’ television and features as executive vice president and head of physical production. He previously spent over 20 years at WarnerMedia, overseeing production for all scripted and unscripted originals for TNT, TBS and truTV including late- night, game shows and series of all genres.

Skydance Television’s credits include “Grace and Frankie,” Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Fubar,” “Foundation,” “The Big Door Prize” “Condor,” “Cross,” “Reacher” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”