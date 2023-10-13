Entertainment company Skydance will donate $1 million to the American Friends of Magen David Adom in light of the attacks in Israel by Hamas last weekend.

The Friends of Magen David Adom is a nonprofit organization that provides Israeli citizens with emergency medical services. Their broader aim is to alleviate human suffering everywhere and to protect the health and dignity of all people.

Media company Skydance released a statement in response to the latest events of the Israel-Palestine conflict in the Middle East on Sunday.

“Skydance stands with Israel, strongly condemns the attacks against its citizens, is donating support to the victims of this tragic act of terrorism, and prays for the safe release of innocent hostages,” the text in the post reads. It closes with the hashtag, “#IStandWithIsrael.”

The caption encouraged anyone willing and able to join in donating to the organization to do so.

Megan David Adom serves as the Israeli Red Cross organization and as a member of the International Red Cross/Red Crescent. Their work includes initiating the construction and management of hospitals; training nurses; organizing clinics for blood collection and donation; helping the disabled, needy and elderly; and providing ambulance and rescue services at sea, in the mountains and on the roads.

Skydance is the latest to make a hefty donation to aid in the tragic events in Israel. Comcast committed $2 million to humanitarian efforts in Israel, including $1.5 million for Save the Children Federation Inc., Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief and American Friends of Magen David Adom. The NBCUniversal parent company also pledged to donate up to $500,00 for all employee donations to the organizations, as well as contributions previously made through its matching gift program.

Disney pledged $2 million to the cause of humanitarian relief in Israel. Of that, $1 million will go to Magen David Adom and the other $1 million will be split between “other nonprofit organizations working in the region, particularly those focused on providing aid to children.”

Warner Bros., Disney and NBCU have all denounced the Hamas attacks in Israel in their own statements.