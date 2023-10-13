Disney Pledges $2 Million Donation to Humanitarian Groups in Israel

Disney will donate $2 million to humanitarian groups working in Israel following the devastating terrorist attack by Hamas and subsequent military conflict engulfing Gaza and southern Israel, the company announced Thursday night.

$1 million will go to Magen David Adom, a group affiliated with Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies providing emergency medical services and blood banks in Israel. The other $1 million will be split between “other nonprofit organizations working in the region, particularly those with a focus on providing aid to children,” the company, which earned approximately $68.14 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, said.

In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty – particularly children. We condemn these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and all acts of terrorism, and we will continue working to find more ways to provide support in the region, and to honor the victims, their families, and all those affected by this war.”

Disney’s announcement comes as major players in Hollywood are increasingly being called on to make more concrete statements and gestures about the conflict, in which nearly 3,000 people have died since it began with the devastating terrorist attack by Hamas on Saturday morning.

Among those who have commented, Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel called the situation “One of the Worst Pogroms in History,” while the film academy canceled its annual fundraising gala for the Academy Museum scheduled for Saturday “out of respect for the devastating conflict and loss of life happening overseas.”