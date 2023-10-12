Academy Museum Postpones Annual Fundraising Gala Due to Conflict in Israel

The event will be rescheduled “at a later date,” the group announced Thursday night

Hours after it canceled the red carpet portion of its annual fundraising gala, the Academy Museum postponed the event indefinitely “out of respect” for the ongoing violence unfolding in Israel and the rising death toll.

“Out of respect for the devastating conflict and loss of life happening overseas, we have made the decision to postpone the Academy Museum gala this Saturday. We look forward to rescheduling at a later date. We thank everybody deeply for their support,” the Academy Museum said Thursday night.

The move comes as the conflict, now nearing a full week, has claimed nearly 3,000 lives, with tens of thousands more wounded.

It’s the first major Hollywood event affected by the ongoing turmoil, which began early Saturday morning with a devastating coordinated terrorist attack in southern Israel by Hamas.

Even before the red carpet portion had been canceled, it had already been scaled back to photos-only due to the still unresolved SAG-AFTRA strike. When the ceremony is rescheduled, honorees will include Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola.

When the gala and its honorees were announced in August, the museum was given permission to proceed from the actors’ and writers’ guilds. The WGA has since reached a deal with AMPTP, but talks between SAG and the studios broke down Wednesday over an impasse about streaming residuals.

Jordan, the star of “Creed,” “Fruitvale Nation” and “Black Panther” and director of “Creed III,” is set to receive the Vantage Award, which recognizes emerging artists or scholars “working to challenge and contextualize dominant narratives around film.”

“Priscilla” director Coppola will receive the Visionary Award, while Streep will receive the Icon Award. Oprah Winfrey will be presented with the Pillar Award for leadership and support for the museum, which opened in September 2021.

Co-chairs for the event are “When They See Us” director Ava DuVernay, Emmy-nominated producer Dr. Eric Esrailian, Oscar winner Halle Berry and “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy.

In the meantime, studios and agencies continue to statements of support for Israel following the deadly surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday.

