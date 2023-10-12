The Walt Disney Company is the latest Hollywood studio to reach out to its employees to express sympathy with those coping with this past weekend’s traumatic events in and around Israel and the Gaza Strip, although they did so in two parts. The company received a mass email from Chief HR Officer Sonia Coleman that offered a list of organizations like UNICEF and Direct Relief for those wishing to help the victims and survivors. Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger sent out a separate and more specific email directed exclusively to members of the company’s internal Jewish employee organization “Shalom.”

“I’ve had the chance to speak with a number of our Jewish colleagues over the past few days about the horrific terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel, and I want to reach out to this group directly to express my shock and sadness,” Iger’s note reads in part.

“I know that many of you have loved ones in Israel, and I cannot imagine how terrifying the last few days have been seeing the brutality unfold. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all of the innocent people whose lives have been torn apart by this unspeakable violence,” Iger continues. “I speak for myself and for the entire company in condemning these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and all acts of terrorism.”

The general message expressed sympathy while declining to specifically mention Hamas and offering a list of organizations like UNICEF and the American Red Cross that provide relief. It also reminded those working at Disney have in-company resources for “employees feeling the impact of the unfolding situation.”

Read Iger’s note that was sent to Shalom BERG members in full below:

Dear Shalom BERG Members,

I’ve had the chance to speak with a number of our Jewish colleagues over the past few days about the horrific terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel, and I want to reach out to this group directly to express my shock and sadness.

First, I know that many of you have loved ones in Israel, and I cannot imagine how terrifying the last few days have been seeing the brutality unfold. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all of the innocent people whose lives have been torn apart by this unspeakable violence. I speak for myself and for the entire company in condemning these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and

all acts of terrorism.

I know that in times like these it can be easy to be overcome with despair. I feel it too, along with a profound sense of outrage, but please know that you are not alone. May the memories of loved ones lost be a comfort to us all, and may peace and love always triumph over violence and hate.

Sending strength to you all and please take care of yourselves.

Bob

And here’s the formal letter that was sent to all employees:

This weekend’s terrorist attacks targeting Jewish people in Israel were horrifying and heartbreaking. We as a company condemn hate, violence, and terrorism of any kind. Our hearts are with the victims of these attacks, their families, and all those affected by this war.

Many of you are asking what you can do to help, and I’m writing to share an update on organizations eligible for our U.S. Matching Gifts program that are providing support in the region. The list below highlights a few of the leading humanitarian organizations that do important work across borders and are actively responding to the attacks. These are just a sampling of the many organizations working in Israel and Palestine that are a part of the company’s U.S. Matching Gifts Program. If there are additional non-profits you’d like to support through Matching Gifts, please go to MatchingGifts.disney.com to nominate organizations you would like to be considered for this program.

UNICEF

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières)

International Rescue Committee

World Food Programme

Direct Relief

American Red Cross

And as we previously shared on MyDisneyToday, we have resources available to employees feeling the impact of the unfolding situation.

U.S. employees: Emotional Well-Being Guide and Employee Assistance Program (EAP) available 24/7

International employees: Workplace Options using company code: Disney

The safety of our employees in the region remains our top priority. All are presently safe and accounted for, and we will continue to work toward their continued safety and offer support to ensure their well-being.

This is a moment for us all to come together and support one another.

Sincerely, on behalf of TWDC senior leaders,

Sonia