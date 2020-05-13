Showtime Sets Premiere Dates for The Go-Go’s and John Belushi Documentaries

Network also announces “Love Fraud” will debut in August

| May 13, 2020 @ 9:00 AM

The Go Go's at Chicagofest in Chicago, Illinois, July 30, 1981 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Showtime announced the premiere dates for three documentary films that will debut this summer, including the Sundance film “The Go-Go’s.”

“The Go-Go’s,” which had its premiere at the annual film festival earlier this year, will debut on Showtime on Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. “Love Fraud,” which follows the search for con-man Richard Scott Smith, will premiere Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. “Belushi,” about the late comedian/actor John Belushi, will bow Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.

Below is Showtime’s descriptions for the three films:

THE GO-GO’S Director Allison Ellwood’s documentary feature, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, chronicles the first all-female band to play its own instruments, write its own songs and soar to No. 1 on the album charts. The Go-Go’s made history. Featuring candid testimonies, Ellwood’s film charts the meteoric rise to fame of a band born of the L.A. punk scene that not only captured but created a zeitgeist.

LOVE FRAUD Directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s four-part series follows a con-man on the run and the dynamic women determined to put him behind bars, and takes viewers on a bizarre, engrossing ride through the twisted mind of a criminal and the chaos he leaves in his wake.

BELUSHI Using previously unheard audiotapes recorded shortly after John Belushi’s death, director R.J. Cutler’s documentary feature examines the too-short life of the once-in-a-generation talent who captured the hearts and funny bones of devoted audiences.

