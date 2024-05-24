The Terry Chen-led “Sight” hits theaters on Friday, where viewers can learn the true story of Dr. Ming Wang’s journey to becoming a world-renowned eye surgeon.

“Rarely have we seen the strength and resolve of Chinese-Americans shown in a powerful way on the big screen,” producer David Fischer said in a statement. “After spending years bringing ‘Sight’ to life, Angel Studios is the perfect partner for audiences who want to be inspired by Dr. Wang’s story of hope, perseverance and freedom.”

The film is based on Dr. Wang’s autobiography, “From Darkness to Sight: A Journey From Hardship to Healing,” and the film was written and directed by Andrew Hyatt. “Sight” was produced by Fischer for Open River Entertainment and Darren Moorman for Reserve Entertainment.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Sight” come out?

“Sight” comes out in theaters on Friday, May 24.

Is “Sight” in theaters or streaming?

“Sight” will land in theaters on Friday, May 24. As for streaming, there are no official plans. Given the film’s distribution rights were previously acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment in April 2023, “Sight” could land on Amazon’s Prime Video after its theatrical release, where its previous projects have landed. However, in Angel Studios bought the rights in February 2024, so there’s no confirmed steaming plans for now.

In the meantime, check out some movie showtimes for “Sight” below.

What is “Sight” about?

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Sight” tells the true story of Chinese eye surgeon Dr. Ming Wang who defies all odds to become a world-renowned eye surgeon. Later on in life, he becomes determined to restore the vision of a blind orphan.

Who is in the “Sight” cast?

The cast of “Sight” includes Terry Chen as Dr. Ming Wang, Greg Kinnear as Misha Bartnovsky, Natasha Mumba as Ruth Tarik, Fionnula Flanagan as Sister Marie, Mia SwamiNathan as Kajal, Ben Wang and more.

Watch the trailer