You’ve seen “Scary Movie” and other parody films like “Not Another Teen Movie,” now writer-director Johnny Mack (“Real Husbands of Hollywood”) is bringing back the age of spoof films with his new comedy “Not Another Church Movie.”

The film, which was written by Mack, will include gags that target popular film classics, including “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and “Meet the Browns.” It was produced by Monty the Dog Productions, James Michael Cummings, Jim Cardwell and Paul Saleba, and executive produced by Valerie McCaffrey.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Not Another Church Movie” right now.

When does “Not Another Church Movie” come out?

“Not Another Church Movie” premieres in theaters on Friday, May 10.

Is “Not Another Church Movie” streaming or in theaters?

For now, there are no streaming details for “Not Another Church Movie.” The church spoof is only available to watch in theaters for now. Check out the links below for movie tickets.

What is “Not Another Church Movie” about?

Here’s the official synopsis for “Not Another Church Movie,” according to the film’s official website.

Billionaire talk show host, Hoprah Windfall, frets as her box office sales plummet and her talk show audience begins to dwindle. Using her direct connect to God himself, she demands his help. So God and his angels decide there’s no better choice than to call on the hardest-working man in the world, Taylor Pherry. But when the Devil overhears this, he comes up with a fiendish plan of his own to disrupt the whole ordeal. While Taylor prepares for one of his many jobs that mostly entail helping his dysfunctional but lovable family through their trials and tribulations, God appears and orders him to help Hoprah accomplish her mission by writing a movie. Determined not to be stopped by the Devil’s devious plans on his divine mission from God, Taylor’s crazy family and even wackier community prove to be the very substance for the storylines of Taylor’s success!

Who is in the “Not Another Church Movie” cast?

The cast of “Not Another Church Movie” includes Kevin Daniels as Taylor Pherry and MaDude Himms, Jamie Foxx as God, Mickey Rourke as The Devil, Vivica A. Fox as Judge Loreal, Tisha Campbell as Flora Black, Lamorne Morris as Monte Carlo, Kyla Pratt as Beverly Black, Jasmine Guy as Miss Mildew and more.

What films is “Not Another Church Movie” spoofing?

According to the official website for the film, “Not Another Church Movie” includes jokes directed at “Madea Goes to Jail,” “The Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “Meet the Browns,” “Why Did I Get Married?” and more.

Watch the trailer