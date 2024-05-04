How to Watch the ‘Star Wars’ Animated Shows in Order

It wouldn’t be Star Wars if it wasn’t almost needlessly impossible to figure out the correct timeline of events taking place in a galaxy far, far away. With the addition of many animated series dropping on Disney+ (and before), the world and characters are continuing to flourish but for chronological events completionists it’s getting a big hard to navigate.

Consider this your complete guide to watching all the animated Star Wars shows in order.

Star Wars Animated Shows in Chronological Order

Lucasfilm/Disney+

For those addicted to following a strict timeline to the letter of the law – and who aren’t afraid to hop between shows to do it – this is the order you need to follow.

Here are all the Star Wars shows in timeline order:

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 1

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episodes 2-4

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 1*

Star Wars: The Clone Wars*

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 5*

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Episode 6

Droids

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 2

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 5**

Star Wars Rebels**

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 6

Ewoks

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Episode 3

Star Wars Resistance

*Happen concurrently in the timeline

**Happen concurrently in the timeline

Star Wars Animated Shows in Release Order

Lucasfilm/Disney

If you want to watch the shows in order of release to see the evolution of animation over the years, this is your how-to:

Droids (1985-1986)

Ewoks (1986-1987)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018-2020)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-2024)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (2023)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (2024)

Where to Stream the Animated Star Wars Shows

All of these shows are currently streaming on Disney+, but only the first season of the original “Clone Wars” is on Disney+. But yes, you can watch the OG animated series “Ewoks” and “Droids” on the streamer for some classic cartoons.