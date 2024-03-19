“The Acolyte” is nearly here. And thanks to Tuesday’s new trailer, which you can watch above, we now have a taste of the forthcoming “Star Wars” Disney+ series, coming this June.

Set in the High Republic era of “Star Wars,” which has yet to be explored in live-action, the new show takes place about 100 years before the events of “The Phantom Menace.” The High Republic was introduced in an all-encompassing series of interconnected books a few years ago and has since been explored in short films and the preschool series “Young Jedi Adventures.”

In “The Acolyte,” Amandla Stenberg plays a former padawan who teams up with a Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) to investigate a series of murders and perhaps uncover something much more sinister.

Darkness is the name of the game in this trailer, offering a series not from a hero or antihero perspective, but from the Dark Side itself as evidenced by the red lightsaber.

The series hails from Leslye Headland, co-creator of Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” and has a decidedly darker edge for a “Star Wars” streaming series, especially compared to the brighter, more toy-friendly flagship show “The Mandalorian.”

Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett and Carrie-Anne Moss also star. Michael Abels, the musician behind “Nope” and “Bad Education,” will compose the score for the show.

The first footage from the series, which will be eight episodes long and directed by Headland, Alex Garcia Lopez and Kogonada, premiered at the Star Wars Celebration in London last year. The footage generated a fair amount of hype, both for the tone and the storyline of the new series (both of which are also highlighted in this new trailer). The Dark Side of the Force will definitely be explored.

“The Acolyte” is one of two new “Star Wars” shows premiering this year. “Skeleton Crew,” from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” filmmaker Jon Watts, is also due to debut in 2024 and stars Jude Law. That series follows a scrappy group of kids who get lost and go on an adventure, and was inspired by Amblin films like “Goonies” and “E.T.”

“The Acolyte” premieres June 4 on Disney+.