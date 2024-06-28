Sigourney Weaver to Receive Lifetime Achievement Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Sigourney Weaver has been nominated for three Academy Awards, but she’ll definitely leave the Venice International Film Festival with some hardware, as the Biennale di Venezia has chosen the “Alien” actress for a lifetime achievement Golden Lion.

“I am truly honored to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement from the Biennale di Venezia,” Weaver said in a statement Friday. “To be gifted this award is a privilege I share with all the filmmakers and collaborators I have worked with throughout the years.”

Festival Director Alberto Barbera called Weaver an actress with “few rivals.”

“Strengthened by her significant theatrical training, she won over the great film-going public with ‘Alien,’ directed by Ridley Scott, soon becoming an emblematic figure of the 1980s. During the course of that decade, she forged the image of a heroine unprecedented in the action film genre, able to victoriously rival the male models who, up to that point, had dominated epic and adventure movies.”

Weaver will receive the award at the 81st fest, which takes place Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.