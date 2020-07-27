Sinclair Broadcast Group will not air a report prepared for Eric Bolling’s weekly TV show that falsely blames Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, for creating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the broadcast company — which owns, operates or provides service to 191 local TV stations across the country — said it would not be “appropriate” to air a segment prepared for the conservative commentator’s show, “America This Week,” featuring an interview with Judy Mikovits, a discredited researcher who espoused false claims about the pandemic in the viral “Plandemic” conspiracy theory video.

“Upon further review, we have decided not to air the interview with Dr. Mikovits. Although the segment did include an expert to dispute Dr. Mikovits, given the nature of the theories she presented we believe it is not appropriate to air the interview,” the company said in a series of tweets on Monday. “We also reiterate our appreciation for all that Dr. Fauci and his team have accomplished for the health and wellbeing of Americans and people worldwide.”

Sinclair had originally planned to air the episode over the weekend, as first reported by CNN, but the broadcast group later delayed doing so, announcing on Saturday that it would edit the segment to include “other viewpoints and provide additional context.” But as of Monday, Sinclair has dropped the segment entirely.

In the segment that Sinclair originally planned to air, Mikovits told Bolling that Fauci “manufactured” and shipped the coronavirus to Wuhan, China — a baseless accusation that Bolling does not meaningfully push back on — while an onscreen graphic also read, “Did Dr. Fauci Create COVID-19?”

According to Media Matters, before Sinclair announced it was dropping the episode on Monday, the segment already aired on at least one local station in West Virginia.

