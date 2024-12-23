Blake Lively’s ‘Traveling Pants’ Co-Stars Support Actress After Baldoni Complaint: ‘The Hypocricy Is Astounding’

Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel today posted support for “our dear sister Blake” Lively on Instagram.

The women teamed together nearly two decades ago in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” film.

The support is for Lively, who has filed a complaint that alleges egregious sexual harassment on the set of “It Ends With Us,” naming her costar and many others involved in the film’s making.

The Instagram post:

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation. Throughout the filming of “It Ends With Us,” we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. More upsetting is the unabashed expectation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

The post has generated more than 30,000 likes in under an hour.

The 2005 film made more than $42 million at the box office, most of it domestic take. The film is about a group of teenage girls who are connected by a pair of magical, secondhand jeans that fit them perfectly.