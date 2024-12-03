‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“Skeleton Crew” – the latest Star Wars show to land on Disney+ – is finally releasing.

The newest outing in a galaxy far, far away follows a group of kids who find a spaceship buried on their planet and end up lost in space. They turn to a mysterious figure played by Jude Law to help them find their way home. The show is a sendup to “The Goonies” and a variety of Steven Spielberg films of the ’80s.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Skeleton Crew” Season 1.

When does “Skeleton Crew” Season 1 come out?

The first season of “Skeleton Crew” lands on Disney+ on Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. PT.

Is “Skeleton Crew” streaming?

Yes, “Skeleton Crew” will drop all episodes for streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes of “Skeleton Crew” drop together on Dec. 2 and then releases episodes weekly for the next six weeks. Here’s the full season release rundown:

Episode 1 – Dec. 2

Episode 2 – Dec. 2

Episode 3 – Dec. 10

Episode 4 – Dec. 17

Episode 5 – Dec. 24

Episode 6 – Dec. 31

Episode 7 – Jan. 7

Episode 8 – Jan. 14

What is “Skeleton Crew” about?

“Skeleton Crew” is the latest series set in the Star Wars galaxy far, far away. The show follows a group of kids who find themselves lost in space aboard a ship and turn to a mysterious Force user to help them get home and maybe find a bit of treasure along the way. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Four kids make a mysterious discovery on their home planet that leads them to get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy.”

Who is in the “Skeleton Crew” cast?

Jude Law stars in “Skeleton Crew” and is joined by a cast of young actors including Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Kyriana Kratter. Kerry Condon and Tunde Adebimpe play some of the parents of the lost kids and Nick Frost voices a new droid named SM-33.