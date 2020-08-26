‘Skywatch’ Series in Development for Peacock From Seth MacFarlane and UCP
Sci-fi series is based on the viral short film by Colin Levy
Margeaux Sippell | August 26, 2020 @ 9:02 AM
Last Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 9:24 AM
Seth MacFarlane, Colin Levy, Mike Sundy
A “Skywatch” series based on the viral short film of the same name is being developed for Peacock by UCP and Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door.
The short was made by Colin Levy and has racked up over a million views since December. UCP and Peacock got the rights to the short, which they’ll use as a proof-of-concept for the series, in a competitive situation.
The subsequent series is described as the following: “When an outcast teen hacks into a ubiquitous drone delivery system to pull a prank on his school bully, he accidentally crashes a dangerous prototype – and finds himself entangled in a life-and-death conspiracy.”
Levy will direct “Skywatch,” and will write and executive produce with Mike Sundy. MacFarlane and Erica Huggins will executive produce for Fuzzy Door, with Andre Danylevich for Lightning Hill Pictures, and Jon Huddle and Russell Hollander for Fourth Wall Management. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, will be the studio.
This is the latest development project to come from MacFarlane and UCP since he signed a five-year, $200 million overall deal with NBCUniversal in January.
Most recently, the two announced the development of “The Winds of War,” a limited series to be written and executive produced by MacFarlane and Seth Fisher. Before that, they announced “Untitled Little Rock Nine Project,” written and executive produced by Eisa Davis and executive produced by MacFarlane, Huggins, Chadwick Boseman, Logan Coles, Nick Marell, Coby Greenberg and Joe Micucci.
From Wags to Riches: 11 of TV's Most Famous Dogs (Photos)
In honor of #NationalDogDay, we look back at some of the small screen's most recognizable canine stars.
Pal, the original Lassie, made $4,000 a week in 1954 or $51,000 in today's world. Lassie has since been played by 10 generations of Pal's descendants.
Rex Features
Flame Jr., also known as Rin Tin Tin IV, starred in the TV hit ABC show "The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" from 1954-59. The famed dog was responsible for increasing the popularity of German shepherds as family pets and was nominated for the American Humane Association's PATSY Award for animal performers.
"Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" Season 1 Episode 12
Moose, the Jack Russell terrier who played Eddie on "Frasier" (1993-2004), earned a cool $10,000 per episode. In total, Eddie earned $3.2 million in his 11-year run. He also received more fan mail than any of his costars! Fun fact: Eddie's biological son, Enzo, took over the role after his dad retired.
Getty Images
Gidget, the 12-pound chihuahua known for the ubiquitous catchphrase, "Yo quiero Taco Bell!" was propelled to stardom after landing the lucrative fast-food campaign in the late '90s. She also starred as Bruiser's mom in 2003's "Legally Blonde 2" alongside Reese Witherspoon.
1999 Taco Bell Commercial/Video Archeology
Even though Sadie isn't exactly a TV star, Oprah Winfrey's cocker spaniel was mentioned so many times on her show, she became almost as famous as her gazillionaire owner. In 2009, Dogtime.com reported that Oprah set aside $30 million for her five dogs, including Sadie.
Instagram
Cookie Frankel, "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel's dog, has more than 25,000 followers on Twitter. The Lhasa apso gets regular massages and is constantly fed antioxidant-rich carrots. "Everyday is a spa day for her," Bethenny has said.
Instagram
"Million Dollar Listing" star Fredrik Eklund insists his miniature dachshund, Fritzy, needs a big living room to play in. But Eklund is realistic, insisting he would never spend more than $2 million on his dog's digs. Moderation is key, people.
Instagram
Giggy, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump's Pomeranian, is perhaps one of TV's most pampered pups, with his own personal chef and Twitter account. He has become such a fan favorite that he now makes his own red carpet appearances, rich owner in tow.
Getty Images
Stewart, a Pembroke Welsh corgi, played who played Captain Raymond Holt’s dog Cheddar for much of the run of the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine Nine" -- often featured in the show's elaborate shenanigans. Stewart died in 2019 at age 13.
NBC
Brigitte, a French bulldog "actress," best known for her role as Stella on ABC's hit comedy "Modern Family," won Best Dog in a Television Series at the inaugural Golden Collar Awards in 2012.
The American Human Association
On the last seven seasons of “Modern Family,” Beatrice replaced Brigitte as the beloved bulldog Stella owned by Ed O'Neill's Jay Pritchard. Beatrice died in March 2020 -- just weeks after production wrapped on the long-running sitcom's series finale.
ABC
1 of 12
Hollywood’s most spoiled four-legged stars
In honor of #NationalDogDay, we look back at some of the small screen's most recognizable canine stars.