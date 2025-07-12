Trump Insists He Still Has ‘That Throbbing Feeling’ in Ear One Year After Assassination Attempt | Video

Donald Trump still feels a “throbbing” sensation in his ear from his assassination attempt, he told Fox News’ Will Cain in an appearance on the network Friday. Trump was shot during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024.

Trump was touring damage from the fatal floods in Texas when the subject of the shooting was introduced by Cain, who asked, “Do you think all of this in any way gives you a unique perspective on what’s happening here and what people are experiencing here in Texas?”

“It was a crazy time, very surreal, actually, if you want to know the truth,” Trump answered. “It’s — I have got this massive crowd of people, and all of a sudden you hear and you feel something that’s very unusual. And I got down quickly. And I was — people were screaming, get down, get down. It was a whole — the whole thing was just crazy. And it’s hard to believe a year is up.”

“People that are shooters — I’m not so much of a shooter, but people that were shooters say it’s almost impossible that that was a miss,” Trump also said. “I mean, it was a hit, but it was a miss. Well, I do get that throbbing feeling every once in a while, you understand.”

Trump also noted that the United States is the “hottest country in the world” since he’s been reelected.

This isn’t the first time Trump has claimed to still experience a “throbbing” sensation in his ear. While speaking at the Department of Justice in March, the president noted, “My ear is still throbbing. That was a miracle.”

Last month while speaking about threats made against his life, Trump told reporters, “I get that throbbing feeling every once in a while.”

A months-long investigation by CBS into the life of Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Crooks revealed his online behavior began to change around Thanksgiving 2023. It was then that he began to build homemade bombs and plan such a killing.

CBS spoke to “more than two dozen friends, professors, law enforcement officials and other” and sent “open records requests to half a dozen agencies and a review of thousands of documents” to complete the study.

Those the network spoke to described Crooks as a “star student” and someone who “came off smart.” But others said they didn’t even remember him from their classes, including students who had worked on projects with him.

Crooks was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service soon after he fired the AR-15 style rifle he’d brought to Trump’s event that day.