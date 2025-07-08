Anthony Anderson Supports Trump’s Idea of a UFC Fight at the White House – If It’s Between Trump and Elon Musk | Video

President Donald Trump plans to hold a UFC fight at the White House next year to celebrate America’s 250th birthday on the 4th of July. Anthony Anderson is fully in support of the idea — so long as it’s Trump himself and Elon Musk in the cage for the night.

Guest hosting for Jimmy Kimmel this week while the ABC host is on vacation, Anderson first expressed skepticism at the idea, saying that, in this case, UFC actually stands for “U F–king Crazy?!” But, the former “black-ish” star quickly changed his tune.

“I actually agree with the president, there should be a UFC fight at the White House — between Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” he joked, assigning nicknames to each man.

“It’ll be Golf Clubber Lang vs. The Ketamine Machine,” Anderson continued. “Bitch-slapping each other in the octagon. Who’s with me?!”

At that, the audience erupted in cheers, with Anderson adding that this particular fight is what would actually make America great again.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Anderson poked fun at Trump’s presidential portraits, his latest round of tariffs and more. As always, Anderson’s beloved mom made a quick appearance as well, joking that Kimmel promised her $400 for every word she said on-air.

You can watch Anthony Anderson’s full monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.