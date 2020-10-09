Slip ‘N Slide Competition Series in the Works at Critical Content

Critical Content has signed a deal with the toymaker Wham-O to develop and produce unscripted television series behind the company’s products, beginning with the classic Slip ‘N Slide.

The first project announced under the new deal is a competition series titled “Slip ‘N Slide Island,” which will have contestants “attempt to body-glide their way to glory through a series of epic obstacles all designed in the spirit of Wham-O’s outdoor game,” according to the company.

The show will feature “supersized chutes, jumps and tunnels” with winners of each matchup getting a cash prize and a chance to compete in a grand ﬁnale event.

The deal also includes rights to Wham-O’s other brands, which include Frisbee disc and Hula Hoop. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Slip ‘N Slide, first introduced at the New York Toy Fair in 1961, has seen a 180% increase in sales since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company.

“Wham-O products have always brought out the best in kids and adults alike and this collaboration with Critical Content is indicative of our desire to elevate these nostalgic brands to the next level,” Wham-O president Todd Richards said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Tom, Jenny and their teams to bring Slip ‘N Slide to viewers around the globe in a meaningful way and look forward to creating epic content that celebrates our broader portfolio in the months ahead.”

Critical Content CEO Tom Forman and Critical Content Studios president Jenny Daly added, “Wham-O is synonymous with good times and fun for the whole family and Slip ‘N Slide is one of the most enduring products in their portfolio for good reason. We all have fond memories of our first encounter with a Frisbee disc, a Hula Hoop and a Slip ‘N Slide and have passed that legacy onto our children, and our children’s children.

“We can’t think of a more uplifting and entertaining inspiration for TV content – all of these brands are immediately recognizable to consumers around the globe and have brought smiles to millions over the years. As we all try to embrace a more optimistic view of the world, we feel privileged to bring the reimagining of these brands to market for a whole new generation of fans.”