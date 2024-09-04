‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The defunct MI-5 members comprising Slough House are about to be called back in to protect London in “Slow Horses” Season 4.

The show – based on the Mick Herron book series – follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) as the infamous leader of MI-5’s dumping ground for failing agents. More often than not though, the city’s safety finds itself squarely in said-rejects’ questionable hands.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Slow Horses” Season 4.

When does “Slow Horses” Season 4 come out?

“Slow Horses” Season 4 lands on Apple TV+ Wednesday, September 4.

Is “Slow Horses” streaming?

Yes, “Slow Horses” is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

Unlike past seasons that dropped a pair of episodes for the premiere, Season 4 of “Slow Horses” has a classic weekly release for its six-episode season. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Sept. 4

Episode 2 – Sept. 11

Episode 3 – Sept. 18

Episode 4 – Sept. 25

Episode 5 – Oct. 2

Episode 6 – Oct. 9

What is “Slow Horses” about?

“Slow Horses” follows the rejects and runoff of MI-5 that are put on a low-expectation team working out of Slough House under the lazy tutelage of Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). Despite all that, they still work through the espionage world to keep London safe the best they can. Here’s the official logline:

“Follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve as a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes.”

Who’s in the “Slow Horses” cast?

“Slow Horses” stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb. He’s joined by Jack Lowden, Kristen Scott Thomas, Rosalind Eleazar, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Kadiff Kirwan. Jonathan Pryce is a recurring guest star.