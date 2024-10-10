‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Trailer: River Kisses Louisa, Diana Actually Trusts Lamb | Video

Apple’s first-look trailer for Season 5 of spy hit “Slow Horses,” which dropped on the streamer following Wednesday’s Season 4 finale, features a few eyebrow-raising developments, including River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) kissing a surprised Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar).

It also shows Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) expressing an unprecedented level of trust and admiration for Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman).

In the 47-second clip, Taverner tells Claude Whelan (James Callis), the man who is technically First Desk at MI5, “Lamb’s here. He says he knows what’s coming next,” after an unspecified crisis.

“What is he, psychic now?” replies Whelan.

Taverner admits that Lamb “has more field experience than anyone in this building” and that it would be “irresponsible to ignore him.”

The level of confidence is not returned when Lamb later says, “At least my lot f–ck up on an epic scale. They’re not just running a mill for f–ckups like yours.”

As for that kiss, which may be as much of a red herring as River’s faux death, when River told Louisa he wanted to talk to her in Season 4, she mistakenly thought he was asking her out on a date. While she was devastated when she thought he was dead, thee two characters spent most of the season miles apart.

We also see Lamb telling Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) that he’s the target when someone unleashes a hail of bullets at them both. “It’s you, you dumb pr–ck.”

And the clip confirms that we’ll see more of Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves), Emma Flyte (Ruth Bradley), and the antisocial, hoodie-wearing new Slow House addition, J. K. Coe (Tom Brooke).

The trailer ends with a blood-spattered J.K. and River viewing something off camera and deciding, that, whoever the unlucky victim is, “He’s definitely dead.”

Season 5 of “Slow Horses” is expected to debut in late 2025.