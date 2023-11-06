Jason Momoa to Host ‘SNL’ for a 2nd Time

“Aquaman,” “Fast X” and “See” star Jason Momoa is set to host “Saturday Night Live” November 18, his second time hosting the show.

Canadian singer, songwriter and dancer Tate McRae will serve as the musical guest. A former “So You Think You Can Dance?” contestant, McRae gained attention for her song “One Day,” which went viral on YouTube and TikTok, before her song “You Broke Me First” became an international hit.

The November 18 episode will broadcast on both NBC and Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.

Momoa first hosted the iconic sketch show in 2018 during Season 44. Mumford and Sons appeared as the musical guest at the time. The episode is best known for the “GE Big Boys” sketch, a commercial about man-friendly household appliances, and the “Elf on the Shelf” sketch, in which Momoa plays an elf who wants to be assigned a new child.

This time around, Momoa will be returning to the show ahead of the premiere of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which premieres on December 22, and “Dune: Part Two,” which is eyeing a March of 2024 release date.

Momoa will be one of the bigger names to host Season 49 so far and will be preceded November 11 by Timothée Chalamet with musical guest Boygenius. Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny and Nate Bargatze all hosted previous weeks. No women hosts have yet to be announced for this season.

“Saturday Night Live” remains in an odd position as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues. Because it’s a sketch and variety show, the NBC series falls under a different contract than strictly scripted series. As soon as the WGA strike revolved in late September, all late night shows, including “SNL,” were allowed to return. But because of the strike hosts of the series are not allowed to promoted struck work on air. For Momoa, that means mentions of “Aquaman” are off limits, so prepare for some roundabout, heavily winking sketches.