Comedian Nate Bargatze and Foo Fighters delivered solid numbers for “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend, bringing in 4.9 million viewers based on linear same-day numbers. The episode was the most-watched new installment of the show since December 10, 2022, which is when “Only Murders in the Building” stars and “SNL ” alum Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted.

Additionally, viewership on Peacock’s livestream was above last season’s levels, and YouTube views and interactions remained above last season’s levels, an insider familiar with the numbers told TheWrap.

This is a jump from Season 49’s premiere, which saw 4.8 million viewers. That debut marked an audience increase of 19% compared to 2022.

“Saturday Night Live’s” jump in viewership may indicate that audiences missed the NBC staple during the WGA strike. Due to the start of the strike in May, the last three episodes of Season 48 were cancelled. That fact paired with this season starting a couple of weeks later than the series typically begins means fans went longer than usual without the NBC variety show.

After last Saturday’s show, the series has now aired two of the six hosts and musical guests whose episodes were cancelled during the WGA strike. Pete Davidson, who hosted the premiere, was originally supposed to host the May 6 episode, and Foo Fighters were supposed to perform during the May 20 episode. The other hosts and performers whose stints on “SNL” were cancelled are Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Uzi Vert and Labrinth. It’s unknown if or when these performers will return to the comedy show.

On Nov. 11, the series will be hosted by star of the upcoming “Wonka” and “Dune: Part 2” Timothée Chalamet. Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus’ supergroup Boygenius will be the musical guest.