‘SNL’: Hillary Clinton’s Running Mate Tim Kaine Makes Cameo but No One Can Remember His Name | Video

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off with a surprise appearance from Vice President Kamala Harris this week, and was promptly followed by another surprise appearance from a former VP hopeful, Tim Kaine. Unfortunately for him, no one could remember his name.

Hillary Clinton’s former running mate appeared in a return of the fan-favorite “What’s That Name?” sketch, which is a game show that requires contestants to recall names that they definitely should know.

In this case, the contestant was a man played by host John Mulaney, who had long been outspokenly progressive on social media, and definitely voted for Clinton. But, when Kaine came out, he simply could not remember his name.

What’s That Name: Election Edition pic.twitter.com/Or2H0CD2HZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

He quickly scolded Mulaney’s character, reminding him that “You voted for me to be a heartbeat away from the presidency,” but it was no help. Eventually, the host gave him three options: “Tim Clinton, Tim Tim, Tim Scott.”

Deciding that two of three definitely sounded fake, the contestant guessed Tim Tim, much to the dismay of Kaine. Explaining that he wasn’t actually any of the men offered, the host offered some comfort.

“Oh. Well God bless you,” the host said.

From there, the game continued, only to come to its final clue, worth $10 million. The question? Name this man. It was Tim Kaine again.

“I just told you 90 seconds ago!” he cried as Mulaney struggled once more.

You can watch the full sketch in the video above.