Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will host the upcoming musical competition series “American Song Contest” from the producers of “Eurovision Song Contest” and “The Voice,” NBC announced on Sunday.

The live series, which was inspired by Europe’s 65-year-old Eurovision contest, will run for eight weeks on Monday nights starting March 11 with the winner being crowned on May 9.



Snoop Dogg, who performed Sunday in the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, said in a statement, “I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas.”



Clarkson added, “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

The two previously teamed up on “The Voice,” where Clarkson is a judge and the “Gin and Juice” rapper served as a “Mega Mentor.”



“American Song Contest” will feature live performances from 56 artists of all genres representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington D.C as they strive to win the country’s vote for the best original song.

The live competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of qualifying rounds, followed by the semi-finals, leading up to the grand final where one state or territory emerges victorious.



The 56 artists have not yet been announced.

The series will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 21 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT from the NBCUniversal lot in Universal City, California.