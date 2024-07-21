‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The fourth and final season of “Snowpiercer” is upon us, so it’s time for fans of the show to plan their schedules accordingly. It helps to actually have the episode schedule in order to do that though, which bring us to here!

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen, post-apocalyptic wasteland, “Snowpiercer” tells the story of the survivors who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1,001 cars, that circles the globe. Season 4 specifically picks up nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice have parted ways.

Once again starring Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind,” “Dark Matter”) and Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”), the series also welcomes new cast members this season, including Marvel star Clark Gregg and Tony Award winner Michael Aronov (“The Drop,” “The Americans”).

Here’s what you need to know when season four of “Snowpiercer” picks up.

When does “Snowpiercer” Season 4 premiere?

“Snowpiercer” airs the first episode of its final season on July 21. New episodes premiere every Sunday on AMC from there on out, until the series finale.

Where is “Snowpiercer” streaming?

You can stream the first three seasons of “Snowpiercer,” plus new episodes after they air, on AMC+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Snowpiercer” follows a weekly release format, rather than releasing all at once for fans to binge. That means you’ll have to wait a bit between episodes, but that just gives you time to digest them properly, right?

Episode 1: “Snakes in the Garden” — Airs Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Snakes in the Garden” — Airs Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 2: “The Sting of Survival” – Airs Sunday, July 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Sting of Survival” – Airs Sunday, July 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3: “Life Source” – Airs Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Life Source” – Airs Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4: “North Star” – Airs Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“North Star” – Airs Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5: “The Engineer” – Airs Sunday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“The Engineer” – Airs Sunday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6: “Bell the Cat” – Airs Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Bell the Cat” – Airs Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 7: “A Moth to a Flame” – Airs Sunday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“A Moth to a Flame” – Airs Sunday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 8: “By Weeping Cross” – Airs Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“By Weeping Cross” – Airs Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 9: “Dominant Traits” – Airs Sunday, September 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Dominant Traits” – Airs Sunday, September 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 10 (SERIES FINALE): “Last Stop” – Airs Sunday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

