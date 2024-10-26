Solange Knowles Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed With ‘Debilitating, Confusing’ Autoimmune Disorders

Solange Knowles revealed that she’s been diagnosed with two “debilitating” autoimmune disorders and one immunological condition.

“I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjogrens and Mcas in 2018 and really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity,” the “Dreams” singer shared in the comment section underneath musician and model Shaun Ross’ health update post on Instagram on Oct. 14.

In his video post, Ross opened up about his Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) diagnosis, which came “as a result of long COVID.”

“Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS !” Knowles commented.

She ended her words by sharing the Instagram page for the nonprofit organization Dysautonomia International, which “seeks to improve the lives of individuals living with autonomic nervous system disorders through research,” per its website.

“The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty! Sending an abundance of love your way !” Knowles concluded.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, POTS produces several symptoms that impact a person while they are laying down, including fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue. With Sjögren’s syndrome, a chronic autoimmune disease, a person’s immune system attacks the glands that produce moisture in the eyes, mouth and other areas of the body, per the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

And Mass cell activation syndrome (MCAS) is an immunological condition that makes mast cells (a type of white blood cell) excessively release chemical mediators, which can cause hives, vomiting or anaphylaxis or near-anaphylaxis episodes, according to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology. MCAS is not an autoimmune disorder.