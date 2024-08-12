‘Solar Opposites’ Season 5 Episode Release Schedule

“Solar Opposites” is ready to touch down on Earth with Season 5 on Monday, and we’re here to fill you in with all the deets.

Just ahead of its Season 5 premiere, the Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan-created adult animated series was picked up for a sixth season. “Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel and is produced by 20th Television Animation. The cast includes Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone and more.

On top of its Season 6 renewal, the series will also drop a Season 5 Halloween special later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about when to watch Season 5 of “Solar Opposites.”

When does “Solar Opposites” Season 5 premiere?

“Solar Opposites” Season 5 will be available to stream on Hulu screens on Monday, Aug. 12.

Are new episodes of “Solar Opposites” Season 5 streaming?

All episodes of “Solar Opposites” Season 5 will drop on Hulu on Monday, Aug. 12. There are 11 episodes in Season 5, check out the dates of their release below:

Season 5, Episode 1: “The Clervixian Dinner Helmets” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 2: “The Never-Ending Honeymoon Story” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 3: “Live Die Repeat Device” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 4: “The Educational Sprinkler Device” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 5: “Ex-Boyfriend Island” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 6: “The Sci-Fi Rollerblades” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 7: “The Solar Opposites Do An Intervention” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 8: “The What If?! Device” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 9: “The Battle of Zab 9” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 10: “Terry’s Big Cleaning Day” — Monday, Aug. 12

Season 5, Episode 11: “Yumyyulack’s Giant Head” — Monday, Aug. 12

What time do new episodes of “Solar Opposites” Season 5 come out?

Hulu announced a Halloween special at San Diego Comic-Con, but the release date hasn’t been set yet.

What is “Solar Opposites” Season 5 about?

Here’s Hulu’s official synopsis for Season 5.

“’Solar Opposites’” centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.“