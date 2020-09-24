Solstice Studios Hires Disney and Universal Veteran Terry Curtin as EVP of Communications

Solstice Studios has hired Terry Curtin, an industry veteran who has held top film communications jobs at Disney, Universal and Fox, as its EVP of Communications, it was announced Thursday.

Curtin will report to Vincent Bruzzese, head of marketing and strategy, and she will oversee the newly launched distributor’s film publicity and promotion and its corporate communications.

Curtin will replace Elissa Greer in the role, who will segue into the role of lead communications consultant on “Good Joe Bell,” which Solstice recently acquired out of Toronto for $20 million.

“Terry is a world-class executive who is respected across the industry,” Bruzzese said in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have her join the company on a full-time basis. Terry and Elissa worked extremely well together and delivered an excellent publicity and promotion campaign for Unhinged, under difficult circumstances: launching the first new movie back in U.S. theaters this summer was no easy task. I look forward to their teaming up to achieve similarly striking results on ‘Good Joe Bell.'”

Curtin most recently was at her own boutique consulting agency, working with clients including DreamWorks Animation, Lionsgate, iHeart Media, Roadside Attractions, Activision Blizzard, Imagine Entertainment, Universal Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Fanthropology, and Sean Penn and Ann Lee’s Humanitarian Relief Organization CORE.

She previously headed marketing departments at Revolution Studios and Relativity Studios and held marketing positions at DreamWorks Animation, STX Entertainment, Universal, 20th Century Fox, Disney and MGM/UA.

Curtin also led two entertainment ad agencies, Intralink and Cimarron, specializing in campaign strategy and branding. She most recently was behind the rollout of “Unhinged” and “The Fast Times at Ridgemont High Virtual Table Read.” Other projects she worked on included “Bombshell,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “The Boss Baby” and many more.

Curtin also served as an adjunct professor for the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Peter Stark Graduate Program, teaching film and television marketing. She’s an active member of AMPAS and serves on the Executive Committee for the Marketing and Public Relations branch for the Academy.

Solstice Studios’ first release “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe was released in theaters this August and they recently acquired “Good Joe Bell” starring Mark Wahlberg with plans to release it for awards season. The studio plans to produce three to five movies per year in the $20-80 million budget range and will also co-finance or acquire an additional one to two films per year for U.S. distribution. The company has a partnership with Ingenious Media.

