Sony’s Hiroki Totoki Elevated to CEO as Kenichiro Yoshida Steps Down After 7 Years

Sony President Hiroki Totoki has been named the new CEO of the Japanese tech conglomerate, taking over from chairman Kenichiro Yoshida as part of a leadership shuffle.

Totoki, who previously served as COO and CFO at Sony, has been at the company for 38 years and will begin his duties as CEO on April 1. Yoshida, who served as Sony’s CEO for seven years, will remain as chairman, with Lin Tao being named as the company’s new CFO.

In addition, Sony has promoted Hideaki Nishino to sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the division that houses Playstation. Nishino was previously head of Sony Interactive’s Platform Business Group, having been named to that position following the departure of SIE CEO Jim Ryan.

Prior to his promotion, Nishino oversaw SIE with Herman Hulst, CEO of the division’s studio business group. Hulst will continue in his current role overseeing development of first-party titles for Playstation and coordinating with Sony Pictures on developing adaptations of the video game division’s IP through Playstation Productions.

Totoki’s promotion comes as part of an ongoing changing of the guard at Sony, including at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where Ravi Ahuja has taken over as CEO from the departing Tony Vinciquerra.