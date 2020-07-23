‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Sequel Pushed Back to December 2021
The movie was originally slated for Nov. 5
Daniel Goldblatt | July 23, 2020 @ 6:55 PM
Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 7:15 PM
The untitled “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel has been pushed back about a month and will now be released on Dec. 17, 2021, Sony announced on Thursday.
The movie had originally been scheduled for release on Nov. 5, 2021.
Back in April, Sony moved both the “Far From Home” sequel and the next animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel. The Marvel/Sony live-action film moved from July 2021 to the Nov. date, and the “Spider-Verse” sequel moved to Oct. 7, 2022 from its April 2022 release.
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” was released on July 2, 2019, and starred Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal. It grossed $390 million domestic and took home over $1.1 billion worldwide.
