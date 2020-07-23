‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Sequel Pushed Back to December 2021

The movie was originally slated for Nov. 5

| July 23, 2020 @ 6:55 PM Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 7:15 PM
Spider-Man Far From Home First Trailer logo

The untitled “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel has been pushed back about a month and will now be released on Dec. 17, 2021, Sony announced on Thursday.

The movie had originally been scheduled for release on Nov. 5, 2021.

Back in April, Sony moved both the “Far From Home” sequel and the next animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel. The Marvel/Sony live-action film moved from July 2021 to the Nov. date, and the “Spider-Verse” sequel moved to Oct. 7, 2022 from its April 2022 release.

Also Read: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miles Morales Spider-Man Game

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” was released on July 2, 2019, and starred Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal. It grossed $390 million domestic and took home over $1.1 billion worldwide.

More to come …

All 7 Theatrical 'Spider-Man' Movies Ranked, Worst to Best

  • spider-man into the spider-verse every spider-man theatrical movie ranked
  • amazing spider man Sony
  • Electro - Amazing Spider-Man 2 Sony
  • spider man 3 Sony
  • spider man Sony
  • Spider-Man Homecoming Sony
  • spider man 2 Sony
  • spider-man into the spider-verse mile morales post-credits scene explained spider-man 2099
1 of 8

How does the animated “Spider-Verse” stack up in comparison with all those live-action mega-budget movies?

We've been through a whole lot of Spider-Man in the past couple decades, from the Tobey Maguire years to Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to, now, a big-screen animated pic focused on Miles Morales and a whole bunch of other Spider-People. So how does this new animated version of Spidey stack up with the previous flicks?

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS