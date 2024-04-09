Sports Emmys 2024: ‘NFL 360’ and ‘Super Bowl LVIII’ Dominate Nominations

Once again, NFL Network’s news anthology show earned the most nominations, with 11

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embrace on the field at Super Bowl LVIII
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII (Getty Images)

NFL Network’s “NFL 360” dominated the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards nominations with 11 nods, followed by CBS/Nickelodeon’s “Super Bowl LVIII” with 10 and ESPN’s “E60” and Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” which tied with nine each. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the ceremony, which will take place May 21, 2024, at Lincoln Center in New York City, on Tuesday.  

Renowned Sports Broadcaster James Brown will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.  

The 46 categories covered in the nominations include Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, Outstanding Studio Host, Emerging On-Air Talent, journalism and four documentary categories.

In a statement, NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp said, “This year’s sports broadcasting nominees produced thrilling and captivating television. We look forward to welcoming these exceptional professionals to the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in May.”

Head of Sports Stephen Head said, “The Sports Emmy Awards are proud to recognize the outstanding work of this year’s nominees and to honor James Brown for his long and prolific career.”

“NFL 360” also dominated the Sports Emmys nominations last year, when it picked up 10, tying it with the 2022 Beijing Olympics on NBC.

Below, the full list of nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmys.

Nominees for the 45th Annual Sports Emmys

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL

· The Masters

     CBS

· The 105th PGA Championship

     CBS

· Super Bowl LVIII

     Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

     CBS

· Super Bowl LVIII

     Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

     Nickelodeon

     [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports | NFL Films]

· The 119th World Series

     Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

     FOX

OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES

· FOX CFB

     FOX | FS1

· FOX NFL

     FOX

· Monday Night Football

     ABC | ESPN

· Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

     ESPN2

     [Omaha Productions]

· Sunday Night Football

     NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

· American League Championship Series

     Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

     FOX | FS1

· College Football Playoff Semifinals

     Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl

     ESPN

· MLB Postseason on tbs

     tbs

· NFL Championship

     Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

     FOX

· NFL Playoffs on NBC

     NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

· All Access

     Davis vs. Garcia: Epilogue

     Showtime

· NFL Draft: The Pick Is In

     The Roku Channel

     [NFL Films | Skydance Sports]

· NFL Game Day All Access

     Super Bowl LVIII

     YouTube

     [NFL Films]

· Road To The Super Bowl

     CBS

     [NFL Films]

· 2023 Special Olympic World Games

     ABC

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

· Chasing Greatness: Coach K x LeBron

     TNT

· Crown

     CBS Sports Network

· E60

     The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports

     ESPN

     [ESPN Films]

· GR8TNESS

     ESPN

· You Are Looking Live!

     CBS

     [NFL Films]

OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

· E60

     ESPN

· Kickin’ It

     Paramount+ | Golazo Network

· The Pivot Podcast

     YouTube

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

     HBO | Max

· The Shop UNINTERRUPTED

     YouTube

     [UNINTERRUPTED]

OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

· BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023

     BLAST.tv

     [BLAST]

· 2023 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend

     New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra

     Twitch | YouTube

     [Esports Engine | Activision Blizzard]

· Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2023 Grand Finals

     ENCE vs. G2

     Twitch | YouTube

     [ESL FACEIT Group]

· League of Legends Worlds 2023 Final

     T1 vs. Weibo Gaming

     LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube

     [Riot Games]

· VALORANT Champions 2023 Grand Final

     Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses

     ValorantEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube

     [Riot Games]

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

· Dreamcaster

     MSG Network | MSG+

     [456 Studios | Lord + Thomas | DaHouse Audio |

     Citizen Music | Vicaps | Helo]

· Extraordinary Stories

     One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of Jimmy Hasty

     UEFA.tv

     [Noah Media Group]

· NFL 360

     Gone

     NFL Network

· NFL Films Presents

     Lahainaluna High

     FS1

     [NFL Films]

· SC Featured

     Nothing Else Matters

     ESPN+

OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY

· The Deepest Breath

     Netflix

     [A24 | Motive Films | Ventureland]

· Full Circle

     Vimeo On Demand

     [Level 1 Productions]

· Kelce

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y

     Productions | 9.14 Pictures]

· The Saint of Second Chances

     Netflix

     [Tremolo | Stampede Ventures]

· Stand

     Showtime

     [SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | MSM]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

· Catching Lightning

     Showtime

     [Bat Bridge Entertainment]

· Goliath

     Showtime

     [Village Roadshow Television | Religion of Sports]

· Super League: The War for Football

     Apple TV+

     [Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

· Untold

     Netflix

     [Propagate | Stardust Frames | RAW | The Players’ Tribune]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

Football Must Go On

     Paramount+

· Formula 1: Drive to Survive

     Netflix

     [Box to Box Films]

· Hard Knocks

     Training Camp With The New York Jets

     HBO | Max

     [NFL Films]

· Monster Factory

     Apple TV+

     [Vox Media Studios | Public Record]

· Quarterback

     Netflix

     [NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

· College GameDay

     ESPN

· FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

     FOX | FS1

· FOX NFL Sunday

     FOX

· Inside the NBA on TNT

     TNT

· The NFL Today

     CBS

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

· MLB Tonight

     MLB Network

· NBA Countdown

     ESPN | ESPN2

· NFL Live

     ESPN | ESPN2

· Pardon The Interruption

     ESPN

     [Rydholm Projects, Inc.]

· SportsCenter

     ESPN

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

· College GameDay

     College Football Playoff

     ESPN

· FOX MLB: The Postseason

     FOX | FS1

· Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT

     TNT

· Postseason NFL Countdown

     ESPN

· Road to the Final Four

     CBS | TNT

OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM

· CNN FlashDocs

     Blindsided

     CNN

· E60

     Peace of Mind: Psychedelics in Sports

     ESPN

· E60

     The Perfect Machine

     ESPN

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

     A Blind Eye: Switzerland and the Corruption of World Sport

     HBO | Max

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

     Call of Duty: How War is Destroying Ukrainian Sport

     HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

· College GameDay

     The Legacy of Tyler Trent

     ESPN

· NFL 360

     The Chief Who Walked The Sea

     NFL Network

· NFL 360

     Heroes

     NFL Network

· NFL 360

     Miracle

     NFL Network

· The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII

     Just Win Baby!

     CBS

· Sunday Night Football

     Madden & Stingley

     NBC | Peacock

· Thursday Night Football

     Marshawn Lynch ‘N Yo City: Intercourse, PA (Yes, this is a real place)

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

· Outside The Lines

     Jordan McNair: The Freedom Within

     ESPN

· Playing Fields

     Ornella: Knocking Down Social Prejudices Pursuing Her Olympic Dream

     Olympic Channel

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

     No Surrender: One Man’s Battle with ALS

     HBO | Max

· SportsCenter

     SC Featured: Dear Mrs. Reid

     ESPN

· SportsCenter

     SC Featured: Running for Martin

     ESPN

· Unredeemable

     Golf Channel

OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

· The 149th Kentucky Derby

     Timeless

     NBC | Peacock

· Monday Night Football

     In the Air Tonight

     ESPN | ABC

· NHL Winter Classic on TNT

     If This Wall Could Talk

     TNT

· Sunday Night Football

     Heidi

     NBC | Peacock

· Super Bowl LVIII

     My Way

     CBS

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

· College Football Playoff MegaCast

     Rose Bowl Game

     ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU | ESPNews |

   SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC | LHN

· Fan Controlled Racing Watch Party

     Twitch | Kick

     [Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment]

· The Magic and Mastery of US Open Champion – Carlos Alcaraz

     ESPN.com

· NCAA March Madness Live

     March Madness Live

· Thursday Night Football

     Black Friday Football Studio

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios]

· Thursday Night Football

     Event Coverage Optionality/Customization

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

· Big City Greens Classic

     Fully Animated Live Sporting Event With Integrated Real-Time Animated Talent

     ESPN+ | Disney Channel | Disney XD | Disney+

     [Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | Disney Television Animation]

· Dreamcaster

     MSG Network | MSG+

     [Weber Shandwick | Helo]

· MLB Next

     AR App

     MLB

· Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

     Cross-Platform Storytelling with Broadcast, Web Widgets and AR App.

     Red Bull TV

     [Red Bull Media House | ProteGear | TeraVolt | Girraphic]

· Thursday Night Football

     Machine Learning on Prime Vision

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

· Malika Andrews

     ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | TNT

· Kevin Burkhardt

     FOX | FS1

· Rece Davis

     ESPN

· Ernie Johnson

     TNT | tbs

· Scott Van Pelt

     ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

· Mike Breen

     ABC

· Joe Buck

     ESPN | ABC

· Ian Eagle

     CBS | TNT | tbs

· Kevin Harlan

     tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

· Mike Tirico

     NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

· Charles Barkley

     TNT

· Nate Burleson

     CBS

· Ryan Clark

     ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC

· Kirk Herbstreit

     ESPN

· Mina Kimes

     ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST

· Troy Aikman

     ESPN | ABC

· Cris Collinsworth

     NBC | Peacock

· Greg Olsen

     FOX

· Bill Raftery

     CBS | TNT

· John Smoltz

     FOX | FS1

· Tom Verducci

     FOX | FS1 | MLB Network

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER

· Erin Andrews

     FOX

· Kaylee Hartung

     Prime Video | NBC | Peacock

· Tom Rinaldi

     FOX | FS1

· Holly Rowe

     ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

· Tracy Wolfson

     CBS | TNT

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR

· Mookie Betts

     Bleacher Report | tbs | FOX

· Noah Eagle

     NBC | Peacock

· Carli Lloyd

     FOX | FS1

· Taylor Rooks

     TNT | NBA TV | Bleacher Report | Amazon

· Jay Wright

     CBS | CBS Sports Network | TNT

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

· The Masters

     CBS

· NASCAR on NBC

     Chicago Street Race

     NBC

· Super Bowl LVIII

     CBS

· Thursday Night Football

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios]

· 2023 US Open

     ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

· FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

     FOX | FS1

· FOX NFL

     Stage A

     FOX

· NFL Draft

     ESPN | ABC

· The NFL Today

     Super Bowl LVIII

     CBS

· Thursday Night Football

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

· The 155th Belmont Stakes

     31 Lengths: Secretariat

     FOX

· NFL 360

     Heroes

     NFL Network

· NFL Films Presents

     Optex Lens

     FS1

     [NFL Films]

· The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII

     Just Win Baby!

     CBS

· Super Bowl LVIII

     My Way

     CBS

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

· E60

     Sacred Dog

     ESPN

· Freeride Skiing

     Descendance

     YouTube

     [Legs of Steel]

· Hard Knocks

     Training Camp With The New York Jets

     HBO | Max

     [NFL Films]

· Unredeemable

     Golf Channel

· Vamos Vegas

     YouTube

OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

· The 149th Kentucky Derby

     Timeless

     NBC | Peacock

· NFL 360

     The Chief Who Walked The Sea

     NFL Network

· NFL 360

     Heroes

     NFL Network

· NHL on TNT

     Show and Tell

     TNT

· Super Bowl LVIII

     My Way

     CBS

OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

· Freeride Skiing

     Descendance

     YouTube

     [Legs of Steel]

· Hard Knocks

     Training Camp With The New York Jets

     HBO | Max

     [NFL Films]

· Kelce

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios | Skydance | Very Y Productions | 9.14 Pictures]

· Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

     Netflix

     [Words + Pictures | FIFA | Time Studios]

· Unredeemable

     Golf Channel

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

· FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff

     J.J. McCarthy “47”

     FOX

· NFL 360

     The Chief Who Walked The Sea

     NFL Network

· NFL 360

     Still Here

     NFL Network

· The NFL Today

     Kyle Brandt Series

     CBS

· Sunday Night Football

     NBC | Peacock

OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM

· All Access

     Showtime

· Chasing Gold

     Farebersviller

     NBC

· E60

     The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports

     ESPN

     [ESPN Films]

· Hard Knocks

     Training Camp With The New York Jets

     HBO | Max

     [NFL Films]

· The World According to Football

     Showtime

     [SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | Religion of Sports |

     Day Zero Productions | Mainstay Entertainment]

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

· E60

     The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports

     ESPN

     [ESPN Films]

· E60

     Sacred Dog

     ESPN | ESPN+

     [Showtime Singers]

· The Golden Boy

     HBO | Max

     [Unrealistic Ideas | ViaMar Productions]

· NBA on TNT

     50 Years of Hip Hop

     TNT

· Super Bowl LVIII

     My Way

     CBS

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

· FOX MLB

     FOX | FS1

· FOX NASCAR

     FOX | FS1

· Little League World Series

     ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

· NASCAR on NBC

     NBC | USA

· Sunday Night Baseball

     ESPN | ESPN2

· Sunday Night Football

     NBC | Peacock

· Super Bowl LVIII

     CBS

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

· Formula 1: Drive to Survive

     Netflix

     [Box to Box Films | Netflix]

· FOX NASCAR: RACE HUB

     The Championship: Radioactive

     FS1

     [NASCAR Studios]

· 2023 IRONMAN World Championship

     Outside TV

     [The IRONMAN Group Productions]

· McGregor Forever

     Netflix

     [Religion of Sports]

· NFL 360

     Heroes

     NFL Network

· Quarterback

     Netflix

     [NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]

· Vamos Vegas

     YouTube

     [TORQ]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

· FOX NFL

     FOX

· Monday Night Football

     ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+ | ABC

     [Elastic Creative]

· NBA Finals

     ESPN | ABC

     [Two Fresh Creative | Panoply]

· Super Bowl LVIII

     CBS

· Toy Story Funday Football

     DISNEY+ | ESPN+

     [BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

· MLB Network Showcase

     This Is What I Live For

     MLB Network

     [Perception]

· NFL 360

     The Chief Who Walked The Sea

     NFL Network

· Super League: The War for Football

     Apple TV+

     [Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

· Thursday Night Football

     TNF Show Open / Black Friday Football: Robert Randolph

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios]

· Toy Story Funday Football

     Duke Caboom Daredevil Spectacular

     DISNEY+ | ESPN+

OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

· The 155th Belmont Stakes

     31 Lengths: Secretariat

     FOX

· FOX NFL

     Stage A

     FOX

· Super Bowl LVIII

     My Way

     CBS

· Thursday Night Football

     Black Friday Football Tradition Tease; TNF Show

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios]

· Toy Story Funday Football

     DISNEY+ | ESPN+

     [BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

· The Masters

     TFC Compound Connect

     CBS

· 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

     StatCast Edition: Live Virtual 3D Event Coverage

     ESPN2

· Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

     Peyton Manning’s AR Table

     ESPN2

     [Omaha Productions]

· Thursday Night Football

     TNF Table Talk

     Prime Video

     [Amazon MGM Studios | Girraphic]

· Toy Story Funday Football

     DragonFly Tech

     DISNEY+ | ESPN+

     [NFL | Next Gen Stats | Beyond Sports | Hawk-Eye]

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

· FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

     USA vs The World

     FOX

· The Golden Boy

     Who Am I?

     HBO | Max

     [Zealot UK]

· 2023 NBA Finals

     We Are All in the Finals

     NBA Social

· Stanley Cup

     First Kiss

     NHL Network

· Top Rank Boxing on ESPN

     Battle of the Baddest | Rumble

     ESPN | ESPN+

     [Park Pictures]

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

· FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

     Common Goal

     FOX | FS1

· Hometown Hopefuls

     NBC | NBCSports.com

· NFL on CBS

     Football for Everyone

     CBS | CBS Sports Network

· Notre Dame Football

     What Would You Fight For?

     NBC

· Youth Flag Football

     Let’s Play

     NFL Network

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

· Ahora o Nunca

     ESPN Deportes

· 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

     Telemundo

· Fuera de Juego

     ESPN+

· Futbol Central

     Verano de Campeones

     Univision | TUDN

· Republica Deportiva

     Univision | TUDN

· Sunday Night Football

     Telemundo

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

· Balon de Oro de la Liga MX

     Tigres – Powerchair

     Univision | TUDN

· E60

     Mayra

     ESPN | ESPN+

· Mundo NFL Originals

     El Sueño de Cieneguitas

     Mundo NFL

     [Sway | Mundo NFL]

· SportsCenter

     In Her Shoes: Wang Shuang

     ESPN Deportes

· SportsCenter

     SC Reportajes: Do Bronx – Charles Oliveria

     ESPN Deportes

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

· Alejandro Berry

     Univision | TUDN

· Andrés Cantor

     Telemundo

· Carolina Guillén

     ESPN Deportes

· Miguel Gurwitz

     Telemundo

· Rebeca Landa

     ESPN Deportes

· Valeria Marin

     Univision | TUDN

Paul Giamatti
Read Next
Golden Globes and CBS Set 5-Year Deal to Broadcast Awards Show

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.