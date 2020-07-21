Spotify Adds Video Component to Podcasts

Spotify launches the tech to compete with YouTube

| July 21, 2020 @ 8:10 AM
Spotify Logo

Photo: Spotify

Spotify will add a video component to its podcasts beginning July 21.

Select podcasts get access to video right away, including “Higher Learning with Van Latham and Rachel Lindsay,” and “The Rooster Teeth Podcast.” Latham and Lindsay both have on-camera experience — Lindsay was a “Bachlorette” contestant and Latham is a former TMZ correspondent. The first video episode of “Higher Learning” is available today.

Other podcasts planned to get the video treatment are the “Book of Basketball 2.0,” “Fantasy Footballers,” “The Misfits Podcast,” “H3 Podcast,” and “The Morning Toast.”

“The new feature allows select creators to bring both audio and video content to Spotify, enabling them to connect more meaningfully with their listeners, expand viewership, and deepen audience engagement,” Spotify said in a statement Tuesday.

YouTube already offers this capability, and podcast creators have long been using it as a way to court fringe listeners who are new to the audio-only medium but interested in content.

Spotify recently paid $100 million to exclusively sign Joe Rogan, and may plan to use this technology to allow Rogan to continue broadcasting video versions of his podcast — which he currently does on YouTube to the tune of at least a million views per show. Rogan begins exclusively broadcasting on Spotify September 1.

Spotify said the creator-made videos will begin automatically playing and synchronize with the viewer’s audio feed after they press play on desktop or mobile. The company also said that users can still download audio-only recordings and noted the videos are designed to play in the background if users just want to listen, similar to tech designed by YouTube.

