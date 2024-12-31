‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Premiere Breaks Several Netflix Records With 68 Million Views

Shocking no one, the second season of “Squid Game” has been a huge hit for Netflix, attracting 68 million views during its premiere week, breaking several Netflix records in the process.

The second installment of the South Korean action thriller from creator/director Hwang Dong-hyuk beat the record previously held by “Wednesday” as the most-watched Netflix show during its premiere week. No surprise then that it ranked as the number one most-watched show in 92 countries.

In addition, “Squid Game” Season 2 is already the 7th most popular non-English language program — Season 1 remains the all time leader — a milestone it reached in just 3 days. And it’s the most-viewed Netflix series ever measured through day 4. And thanks to interest in the show’s return, the first season has re-entered the top ten non-English shows list at #3, with 8.10M views.

If interest in Season 2 remains as high as for Season 3, then expect more reports like this later in 2025, when the third and final season of “Squid Game” drops. (Date TBA.)

In other Netflix ratings news, “Carry-On” remains the #1 most watched film for the third consecutive week with 34.9 million views.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s foray into pro sports paid off again with its Christmas Day NFL games, which gave the streamer its most-watched Dec. 25 ever in the U.S. Read more about that here.