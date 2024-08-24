‘Law & Order’ Superfan Stacey Abrams Forgot Rudy Giuliani’s Season 11 Cameo Because She’s Too Used to Ignoring Him | Video

At the top of a wide-ranging interview on the podcast “Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know,” Stacey Abrams’ superfan knowledge was put to the test Friday with the host grilling her on trivia for “Law & Order,” “Star Trek” and “The West Wing.”

But the politician and voting rights activist was quickly stumped when asked about a “Law & Order” Season 11 cameo from none other than former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“Stacey Abrams, you are known for many different things. Your career as a state legislator and a House minority leader. Your work on voting rights, which we’ll get to later. Helping the Democrats win the Senate in 2020,” Minhaj said while introducing the game. “But one thing a lot of people do not know is that you have incredible pop culture knowledge when it comes to ‘Law & Order,’ ‘The West Wing’ and ‘Star Trek.’ Let’s play a little game called ‘Stacey Abrams, Human IMDb?’”

Question 1 covered the “Law & Order Season 11 premiere where a “suspicious apartment fire leaves a severely disabled boy dad of smoke inhalation.” But when asked who that episode’s guest star was, Abrams admitted, “Could not tell you who the guest star was, but I do know the episode you’re talking about.”

“It’s Rudy Giuliani,” Minhaj said, gleefully.

“Yeah, you said guest star! Your use of ‘star,’ that did not count,” Abrams retorted.

“But how do you ignore Rudy Giuliani?” he asked.

“I practice that every day,” she joked.

Abrams again stumbled on Question 2 for “Stacey Abrams, Human IMDb,” when she was asked to name the “Law & Order” Season 19 guest star Timothée Chalamet. But Minhaj had an idea for her to gain back some cred.

“I’ll give you a followup: What Chalamet movie is he hottest in?”

“I cannot answer that question,” Abrams, scandalized, said. “He’s four — I don’t pay attention. If you ask me anything about Idris Elba we could elevate this conversation immediately.”

(Minhaj, meanwhile, insisted the answer was “Dune.”)

Abrams then got some wind back in her sails when she was able to flawlessly summarize the plot of Season 3, Episode 15 of “The West Wing.”

Abrams then got some wind back in her sails when she was able to flawlessly summarize the plot of Season 3, Episode 15 of "The West Wing."