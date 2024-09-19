Stacey Abrams to Host ‘Women of Star Trek for Kamala’ Zoom Call Featuring Jeri Ryan, Kate Mulgrew and More

“Star Trek: Voyager” star Kate Mulgrew and several of her franchise legends Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Gates McFadden, Nana Visitor and Terry Farrell are joining together for “Women of Star Trek for Kamala,’ a zoom fundraising event set for Thursday, Oct. 3.

The event will be hosted by Georgia voter rights activist Stacey Abrams, who is herself a woman of “Star Trek” thanks to her cameo appearance on “Star Trek: Discovery” in 2022. Abrams, who is also a published author of romance and crime fiction, previously took part in the Sept. 18 “Crime Fiction for Harris” event.

“Join me and fellow Star Trek ladies on October 3rd for a virtual event, Women of Star Trek for Kamala! We are supporting the Harris/Walz campaign as we look toward a brighter future – one that we need to start building today at the ballot box,” Mulgrew wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.

In addition to Ryan, Mulgrew, Hurd, McFadden, Visitor and Farrell, participants include Denise Crosby, Catherine Hicks, Bertila Damas, Dawnn Lewis, Elizabeth Dennehy, Linda Park, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Mary Chieffo, Rhonda Aldrich, Bonnie Gordon, Stephanie Czajkowski, Yetide Badaki, Kity Swink, Marnie Mosiman, Chase Masterson, Martha Hackett, Megan Gallagher, Jayne Brooke and Elisa Goodman. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will also participate.