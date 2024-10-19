‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Drops Final Season Preview Clip at New York Comic Con

The animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” premiered a new clip from its forthcoming final season at New York Comic Con, showcasing the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos pursuing its Season 5 mission: closing “space potholes” — and meeting alternate versions of themselves as they cross through one of those subspace rifts.

The comedic yet still in-continuity show set in the wider “Star Trek” universe features the ship’s junior officers working to stop these dimensional breaks from causing problems in the Alpha Quadrant this season. According to an official description, “Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford… if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all — their own career aspirations.”

The show teases that Season 5 could feature its lowly crew getting promoted out of the titular lower decks “into strange new Starfleet roles.” This season being the show’s last was announced earlier this year.

Watch the preview clip here:

In a poster designed in a light parody of “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier,” the show sends up the original film’s tag line of “Adventure and imagination will meet at the final frontier.” For the “Lower Decks” crew, it’s “The adventure begins when their shift ends.”

The official poster for “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 5. (Image: Paramount+)

The show’s featured voice cast features Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero, who spoke at the panel making the announcement Saturday. Showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahon also spoke at the pop culture convention. The show also features the voices of Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman as the more higher ranked bridge crew — albeit on the low-profile Cerritos.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Titmouse is the series’ animation studio.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 5 releases its two-episode premiere on Oct. 24, streaming on Paramount+.