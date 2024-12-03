‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Cast and Character Guide

Jude Law leads a bunch of kids through space in the new “Star Wars” series

(Lucasfilm Ltd.)

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” drops finally on Disney+ as the latest live-action entry in the franchise.

The series boasts Jude Law as a mysterious Force user who’s discovered by a group of kids who themselves are lost in space and trying to get home. Law agrees to help them and if they happen to stumble across some treasure on the trip home then all the better. For those who wanted to know what “Star Wars” would have felt like directed by Steven Spielberg, then “Skeleton Crew” is the show for you.

Below, get to know the cast and characters from the latest series set in a galaxy far, far away.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Credit: Disney+)
“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Credit: Disney+)

Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood

Jude Law plays the mysterious Jod Na Nawood in “Skeleton Crew.” He’s the adult who helps the lost kids look for their planet – but he’s hiding a dark past of his own.

Jude Law has a mountain of big time credits to his name including Dickie Greenleaf in “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” a young Albus Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, Dr. Watson in “Sherlock Holmes” and Yon-Rogg in “Captain Marvel.”

He’s also appeared in seminal Christmas film “The Holiday,” “Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Closer.”

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Credit: Disney+)
“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Credit: Disney+)

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim

Ravi Cabot-Conyers plays Wim, a young boy with his head in the clouds and dreams of becoming a Jedi.

Cabot-Conyers is most recognizable for voicing Antonio in “Encanto.” He’s also appeared in “Grassland,” “The Resident” and “#BlackAF.”

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Credit: Disney+)
“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Credit: Disney+)

Robert Timothy Smith as Neel

Robert Timothy Smith plays Neel, a rule-following Ortolan and Wim’s best friend.

Smith has appeared in “Wolfs,” “Dear Santa,” “Mythic Quest” and “Good Girls” as well.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Credit: Disney+)
“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Credit: Disney+)

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern

Ryan Kiera Armstrong plays Fern in “Skeleton Crew.” She’s a headstrong leader and bit of a troublemaker. She’s also Fara’s daughter.

Armstrong has also been seen in “Firestarter,” “American Horror Story,” “The Tomorrow War” and “Anne with an E.”

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Credit: Disney+)
“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Credit: Disney+)

Kyriana Kratter as KB

Kyriana Kratter plays KB, the tech-savvy friend of Fern.

Kratter can also be seen in “Bunk’d,” “United States of Al” and “The Healing Garden.”

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Credit: Disney+)
“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Credit: Disney+)

Nick Frost as SM-33

Nick Frost voices SM-33, the droid aboard the ship the kids stumble across on their planet.

Frost has a mountain of credits to his name but is most known for “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “The World’s End,” “Paul,” “Attack the Block” and for playing Santa Claus in “Doctor Who.”

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Credit: Disney+)
“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Credit: Disney+)

Kerry Condon as Fara

Kerry Condon plays Fara, a high ranking official on the planet the kids live on and mother to Fern.

Condon is most-known for her Oscar nominated role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” She’s also appeared in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and as the voice of Friday in “Captain America: Civil War” and other MCU films. On the TV front she’s recurred on “Better Call Saul” and “Ray Donovan.”

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Credit: Disney+)
“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Credit: Disney+)

Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle

Tunde Adebimpe plays Wendle, Wim’s father.

Adebimpe appeared as Dexter in 2024’s “Twisters.” He’s also been seen in “Rachel Getting Married,” “Pantheon,” “Marriage Story” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

