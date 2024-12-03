‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Cast and Character Guide

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” drops finally on Disney+ as the latest live-action entry in the franchise.
The series boasts Jude Law as a mysterious Force user who’s discovered by a group of kids who themselves are lost in space and trying to get home. Law agrees to help them and if they happen to stumble across some treasure on the trip home then all the better. For those who wanted to know what “Star Wars” would have felt like directed by Steven Spielberg, then “Skeleton Crew” is the show for you.
Below, get to know the cast and characters from the latest series set in a galaxy far, far away.
Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood
Jude Law plays the mysterious Jod Na Nawood in “Skeleton Crew.” He’s the adult who helps the lost kids look for their planet – but he’s hiding a dark past of his own.
Jude Law has a mountain of big time credits to his name including Dickie Greenleaf in “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” a young Albus Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, Dr. Watson in “Sherlock Holmes” and Yon-Rogg in “Captain Marvel.”
He’s also appeared in seminal Christmas film “The Holiday,” “Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Closer.”
Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim
Ravi Cabot-Conyers plays Wim, a young boy with his head in the clouds and dreams of becoming a Jedi.
Cabot-Conyers is most recognizable for voicing Antonio in “Encanto.” He’s also appeared in “Grassland,” “The Resident” and “#BlackAF.”
Robert Timothy Smith as Neel
Robert Timothy Smith plays Neel, a rule-following Ortolan and Wim’s best friend.
Smith has appeared in “Wolfs,” “Dear Santa,” “Mythic Quest” and “Good Girls” as well.
Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern
Ryan Kiera Armstrong plays Fern in “Skeleton Crew.” She’s a headstrong leader and bit of a troublemaker. She’s also Fara’s daughter.
Armstrong has also been seen in “Firestarter,” “American Horror Story,” “The Tomorrow War” and “Anne with an E.”
Kyriana Kratter as KB
Kyriana Kratter plays KB, the tech-savvy friend of Fern.
Kratter can also be seen in “Bunk’d,” “United States of Al” and “The Healing Garden.”
Nick Frost as SM-33
Nick Frost voices SM-33, the droid aboard the ship the kids stumble across on their planet.
Frost has a mountain of credits to his name but is most known for “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “The World’s End,” “Paul,” “Attack the Block” and for playing Santa Claus in “Doctor Who.”
Kerry Condon as Fara
Kerry Condon plays Fara, a high ranking official on the planet the kids live on and mother to Fern.
Condon is most-known for her Oscar nominated role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” She’s also appeared in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and as the voice of Friday in “Captain America: Civil War” and other MCU films. On the TV front she’s recurred on “Better Call Saul” and “Ray Donovan.”
Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle
Tunde Adebimpe plays Wendle, Wim’s father.
Adebimpe appeared as Dexter in 2024’s “Twisters.” He’s also been seen in “Rachel Getting Married,” “Pantheon,” “Marriage Story” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”