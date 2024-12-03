‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Cast and Character Guide

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” drops finally on Disney+ as the latest live-action entry in the franchise.

The series boasts Jude Law as a mysterious Force user who’s discovered by a group of kids who themselves are lost in space and trying to get home. Law agrees to help them and if they happen to stumble across some treasure on the trip home then all the better. For those who wanted to know what “Star Wars” would have felt like directed by Steven Spielberg, then “Skeleton Crew” is the show for you.

Below, get to know the cast and characters from the latest series set in a galaxy far, far away.