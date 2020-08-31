Starz Orders Third ‘Power’ Spinoff, ‘Book IV: Force’ Starring Joseph Sikora

Starz has given a series order to the third spinoff in its “Power” universe.
“Power Book IV: Force” will star Joseph Sikora as his character Tommy Egan.
Starz had originally announced three new “Power” spinoffs back in February, titled “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Influence,” and “Power Book V: Force.” The spinoffs have since been reordered, with “Influence” now set as “Power Book V.”
“Force” will center on Egan after he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good,” according to Starz.
Produced by Lionsgate Television, the “Power” universe comes from creator, writer and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Robert Munic (“Vital Signs,” “Ice”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Mark Canton for his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, Danielle DeJesus and Chris Selak for End of Episode, and Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.
“‘Power’ has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy’s story with ‘Power Book IV: Force,'” said Starz President of Programming Christina Davis.
The first spinoff in the franchise, “Power Book II: Ghost,” is set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT starring Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith. “Ghost” will be split into two parts consisting of five episodes each, the second half of which is set to air later this year.
“Power Book III: Kanan,” a prequel story set in the ’90s focusing on “Power” character Kanan Stark, is set to resume production this fall for a 2021 premiere.
The original “Power” aired for six seasons on Starz from 2014 to 2020, following the character James “Ghost” St. Patrick.
