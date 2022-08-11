Stephen Colbert said he was “still all hot and bothered about that FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago” during Wednesday night’s “The Late Show” monologue, opening on the topic and exploring it across several minutes of comedy.

“We’re learning more juicy deets about the raid. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the search was tied to an ongoing investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence,” Colbert began.

“Spoiler: he did. We already know he did,” the host continued. “No matter what it is. It’s always what you thought, but worse than you imagined.”

“And he’s already admitted that he did it,” Colbert continued, after a quick joke that referenced the 1960s song, “Who Put the Bomp?” tied to Donald Trump. “About seven months ago, the former president revealed that he had unlawful possession of classified material when he turned over 15 boxes of items to the National Archives. So I’m sure you’re saying, ‘Hey, Steve, if he turned it over, why’d the FBI go back?’ Turns out as investigators sifted through the initial 15 boxes, they grew concerned that the former president had not in fact returned all the government property. One hint was that the Mar-a-Lago buffet was serving unlimited shrimp out of Abe Lincoln’s hat.”

As the “Late Show” host hit his stride in Wednesday’s monologue he took issue with where the material was being held, especially with Florida being known for having a lot of moisture in the weather.

“So, Monday, they went back, they searched the joint and the agents took about 12 more boxes. Keep in mind these 12 boxes were kept in the basement storage area. That’s where he kept classified government documents in a basement in Florida?!” Colbert said, mocking shock. “Was there no room left in the kiddie pool full of pythons and mildew?”

You can watch Colbert’s full monologue, which also includes jokes about Rudy Giuliani, a comparison between Trump and mobster Al Capone, and a bit about wealthier clientele visiting Applebees and IHOP, above.