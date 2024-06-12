Stephen Colbert Busts Exactly Zero Moves Imitating Biden’s ‘Grandpa Statue’ Dance | Video

“Yeah! Everybody now!” the CBS host jokes

Stephen Colbert did a Joe Biden impersonation during “The Late Show,” specifically homing in on the President’s dance moves. But, it turns out that means busting exactly no moves at all.

Biden hosted an early Juneteenth celebration at the White House this week — something Colbert totally understood, because “It’s an 81-year-old man, of course he’s going for the early bird special” — which included celebrity guests, musical performances and more.

“There was one moment where Biden showed off his own special dance move, the Grandpa Statue,” Colbert joked Tuesday night.

At that, footage of the night played in which the President was seen enjoying one of the performances while standing almost perfectly still. Everyone around him danced, including Vice President Harris, but Biden himself simply looked on with a smile, not moving at all.

As the clip ended and the camera returned to Colbert, the late night host had put on the aviators he regularly uses to imitate the president, and was standing stock still, earning massive cheers from the audience.

“Yeah! Everybody now. To the left!” Colbert yelled while shuffling marginally to the left without moving his body much. “Now to the right! Wave your hands in the air like you just don’t care!”

Of course, that part translated to just a slight sway of his arms back and forth, before Colbert finally broke free.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival.

